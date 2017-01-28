Deaths in Longford - January 28, 2017



The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, January 25 of Sean Logan, 34 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Sean will be sadly missed by his wife Josie, daughters Geraldine, Laura and Jacinta, sons Jonathan, Michael, Joseph and Anthony, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Sean's journey was like most, full of ups and downs, This last hill on his road was just too hard to climb.May Sean Forever Rest In Peace.

Sean's remains reposed at his daughter Geraldine and son-in-law Tony Gaffney's home, 31 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, January 27. Removal will arrive to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, January 28 for 11am Funeral Mass followed with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care in ℅ Connell Funeral Directors, Church Street, Longford.

Evelyn Barron, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford / Cahir, Tipperary

The death occurred on Thursday January 26 of Evelyn Barron, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown , Co Longford/ Cahir, Tipperary, peacefully at Laurel Lodge nursing home Longford in her 95th year.

Sadly missed by her sisters Sr Estelle (New Jersey) and Bernadette Walsh, Edgeworthstown, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her sister Bernadette's home on Saturday January 28 from 12 noon. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, January 29 in St Mary's church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.



Rose Nutley (née Geelan), Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, January 27 of Rose Nutley (née Geelan), Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband John RIP, beloved sisters Margaret (Kilkenny), Gort, Mohill, Kathleen Larkin, England. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephews, neighbours, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, January 28 from 6pm. Removal on Sunday morning, January 29 to St Mary's Church, Annaduff, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St Anne's Cemetery. House private Sunday morning please. May She Rest In Peace.



Bernard Reilly, Keelagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 93rd year, on Wednesday, January 25 of Bernard Reilly, Keelagh, Mohill, Leitrim. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy), dear father of Gerard, Patricia, Helen, Marie and Pauric. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Waikenshaw (Kent), Phyllis (Dublin) and Patricia Nolan (Newcastle West), daughters-in-law Nóirín, Martina, sons-in-law, Aidan, Gerry and Seán, cherished grandchildren Clíodhna, Diarmaid, Ciara, Aoibhín and Eimear, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 28 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Patients Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.





Gillian Daphne Smith (née Rose), Hilltop, Anskert, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Thursday January 26 of Gillian Daphne Smith (nee Rose), Hilltop, Anskert, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Formerly of Derbyshire, England. Reposing at Ballinamore Primary Care Centre, Ballinamore on Saturday, January 28 from 11am to 1pm with removal to the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Service at 2.30pm.



