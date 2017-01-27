Deaths in Longford - January 27, 2017

The death occurred on Thursday January 26 of Evelyn Barron, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown , Co Longford/Cahir, Tipperary, peacefully at Laurel Lodge nursing home Longford in her 95th year.

Sadly missed by her sisters Sr Estelle (New Jersey) and Bernadette Walsh, Edgeworthstown, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her sister Bernadette's home on Saturday January 28 from 12 noon. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, January 29 in St Mary's church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.







Sean Logan, 34 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, January 25 of Sean Logan, 34 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Sean will be sadly missed by his wife Josie, daughters Geraldine, Laura and Jacinta, sons Jonathan, Michael, Joseph and Anthony, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Sean's journey was like most, full of ups and downs, This last hill on his road was just too hard to climb.May Sean Forever Rest In Peace.

Sean's remains will be reposing at his daughter Geraldine and son-in-law Tony Gaffney's home, No 31 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, January 27 from 2pm. Removal will arrive to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, January 28 for 11am Funeral Mass followed with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care in c/o Connell Funeral Directors, Church Street, Longford.



Bernard Reilly, Keelagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 93rd year, on Wednesday, January 25 of Bernard Reilly, Keelagh, Mohill, Leitrim. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy), dear father of Gerard, Patricia, Helen, Marie and Pauric. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Waikenshaw (Kent), Phyllis (Dublin) and Patricia Nolan (Newcastle West), daughters-in-law Nóirín, Martina, sons-in-law, Aidan, Gerry and Seán, cherished grandchildren Clíodhna, Diarmaid, Ciara, Aoibhín and Eimear, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at his daughter Marie’s residence, Keelagh, on Thursday. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, Friday, January 27 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 28 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Patients Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.





Gillian Daphne Smith (née Rose), Hilltop, Anskert, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Thursday January 26 of Gillian Daphne Smith (nee Rose), Hilltop, Anskert, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Funeral Arrangements Later



