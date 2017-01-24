Deaths in Longford - January 24, 2017 - updated

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the Staff at Costelloe’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, January 23 of Margaret Peggy Bermingham (née Kenny), Newtownflanagan, Newtowncashel, County Longford.Predeceased by her husband James and deeply regretted by her loving sons Seamus, Liam and daughter Patricia Merrigan, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Caroline and Marie grandchildren Mark, Aoife, Jamie, David, Donna, Tony, Linda and Shane and great-grandchildren Logan, Alyssa, Caoimhe, Clodagh, neighbours, relatives and friends.Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Patricia and John Merrigan's residence, Derrymacar, Newtowncashel on Wednesday, January 25 from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, January 26 to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Costelloe’s Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund c / o Peter Kellys Funeral Directors, Dublin Road, Longford.



Kathleen O'Hara (née Quinn), Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 24 of Kathleen O'Hara (nee Quinn), Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford town, peacefully. Beloved wife of Danny and dear mother of Ann and Martina. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law, son in law Tony, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 25 from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday, January 26 to arrive at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired to a charity of choice.



Deirdre Dardis (née McArdle), 12 The Rocks, Stonepark and late of Saint Mel’s Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, January 22 of Deirdre Dardis (née McArdle), Ardglass, 12 The Rocks, Stonepark and late of Saint Mel’s Road, Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, daughter Davina, sister Fiona, uncle Jack, aunts Brigie and Denise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home at No. 12 The Rocks, Stonepark, on Tuesday, January 24 from 4pm until 9pm and on Wednesday, January 25 from 9am until 11am, with family time thereafter. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, at 1pm with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to HOPE HOUSE care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Dublin Road, Longford.



Patrick ‘Paddy’ Farrell, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, after a long illness bravely borne, on Monday, January 23 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Farrell, General Merchant, Ballinalee, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Una (need Fitzpatrick) son Padraig, daughters Caroline (Tralee), Olivia (Dublin), brothers Jackie (Scotland), Michèal (Longford), sisters Maura (Ballinalee), Detta (Lanesboro), sons-in-law Paul and Ronan, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Karina, Philip, Connor, Maria, Donnacha, Aoibheann and Georgia. Brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, January 24 from 3pm to 9pm. Family time Wednesday morning, January 25. Funeral at 12 noon Wednesday in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee and burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, C/o Martin Farrell and Sons Undertakers, Ballinalee or any family member.







Ita Gray (née Mc Gerty), Brookville Park, Drogheda, Louth / Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in her 92nd year at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, on Sunday, January 22 of Ita Gray (née Mc Gerty), Brookville Park, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Annagh, Killegar, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving son Johnny, daughter-in-law Aisling, grandson Jack, sister Babs, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm until 8pm on Tuesday, January 24. Removal on Wednesday morning, January 25 at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards Drumeela Cemetery, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim (Arriving at approximately 3pm). House private on Wednesday morning.

Rose Anne (Odie) Halton (née Shiels), Fairview, The Rocks, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, January 23 of Rose Anne (Odie) Halton (nee Shiels) , Fairview, The Rocks, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 92nd year.

Beloved wife of the late Andrew and also predeceased by her son Padraig; deeply regretted by her loving family, son Seamus, daughters Rose, Mary (Murtagh) and Jodie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, cherished by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Mary (Leddy), nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends. Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul.

Reposing at her residence from 7pm this evening, Tuesday, January 24 until 4pm tomorrow, Wednesday, January 25 with removal to the Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 26 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private after 4pm on Wednesday please.



Mary Higgins, Leitrim, Fairymount, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, January 19 of Mary Higgins, Woodside, New York and formerly Leitrim, Fairymount, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Ellie. Deeply mourned by her loving brothers Jimmy (Fairymount), Paddy and Kevin (Australia) and John (London), sisters Eileen Collins (Moyne), Margaret Hanley (Castlerea) and Geraldine Moran and Catherine (New York), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in New York. Memorial Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Fairymount at a later date.

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Judge (née Reid), Robinstown, Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in her 101st year at The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar and previously in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Sunday, January 22 of Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Judge (née Reid), Robinstown, Collinstown, Westmeath. Wife of the late Michael Judge. Deeply regretted by her daughters Elsie Kiernan, Bridie Kennedy (Oldcastle), Mary McCann, and Ita Mulvihill (Ballymahon), sons in law Harry and Martin, grandchildren Mary & Michael, Fiona & James, Grace, Emer, Jean, & Martin, David, Desmond, Lisa & Bernard, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in her residence on Tuesday, January 24 from 3pm followed by removal at 6.30pm, arriving in St Mary's Church, Collinstown at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 25 at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Anne Kelly, St Mel's Court, Longford Town, Longford / Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, January 20 of Anne Kelly, St Mel's Court, Longford Town, Longford, formerly of Clonmucker, Kenagh, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her father Thomas. Anne will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her partner Patrick, mother Josephine, brother Robert, sisters Margaret, Noelle and Imelda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, January 25 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am. Private cremation will follow at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Kathleen McCormack (née Brennan), Cleraune, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, January 23, in her 93rd year, at Thomond Lodge Nursing, Ballymahon, of Kathleen McCormack (née Brennan), Cleraune, Newtowncashel, County Longford. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Prayers in the Nursing Home on Tuesday evening, January 24 at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, January 25 to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.



Kathleen McCormick (née Friary), Ballyfermot, Dublin / Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, January 22 of Kathleen McCormick (nee Friary) , late of Cleggan Road, Ballyfermot and Granard, Co Longford.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard; sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her family home. Removal on Wednesday morning January 25 to St Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot Upper arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Ballyfermot Road on 01-6265094. May she rest in peace.

Gertie McEnroe (née O'Reilly), Pound Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Ballyjamesduff, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, January 23 of Gertie McEnroe (nee O'Reilly), Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Fiacre; sadly missed by her son Joseph, daughters Lorraine, Evelyn, Grainne and Paula, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Sr Evelyn and Doreen, brother Malachy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, January 24 from 12 noon. Mass of the resurrection on Wednesday, January 25 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.



Bernard ‘Bennie’ Reilly, Glasnevin North, Dublin / Rooskey, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday January 22 of Bernard ‘Bennie’ Reilly, Glasnevin North, Dublin and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon: Retired Garda Sergeant, late of Mountjoy Garda Station, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Brian, Annemarie and Derek. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Gerry, sisters Teresa, Monica and Nancy, daughters-in-law Sinead, Kumiko, son -in-law Aidan, cherished grandchildren Laura, Meave, Caoimhe, Ben and Seán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at The Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Tuesday, January 24 with family in attendance on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning January 25 at 11.30am in St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if desired, to The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.



