Deaths in Longford - January 23, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, after a long illness bravely borne, on Monday, January 23 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Farrell, General Merchant, Ballinalee, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Una (need Fitzpatrick) son Padraig, daughters Caroline (Tralee), Olivia (Dublin), brothers Jackie (Scotland), Michèal (Longford), sisters Maura (Ballinalee), Detta (Lanesborough), sons-in-law Paul and Ronan, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Karina, Philip, Connor, Maria, Donnacha, Aoibheann and Georgia. Brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence this evening Monday, January 23 from 6pm to 9pm and also Tuesday, January 24 from 3pm to 9pm. Family time Wednesday morning, January 25. Funeral at 12 noon Wednesday in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee and burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, C/o Martin Farrell and Sons Undertakers, Ballinalee or any family member.



Mary Higgins, Leitrim, Fairymount, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, January 19 of Mary Higgins, Woodside, New York and formerly Leitrim, Fairymount, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Ellie. Deeply mourned by her loving brothers Jimmy (Fairymount), Paddy and Kevin (Australia) and John (London), sisters Eileen Collins (Moyne), Margaret Hanley (Castlerea) and Geraldine Moran and Catherine (New York), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in New York. Memorial Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Fairymount at a later date.

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Judge (née Reid), Robinstown, Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in her 101st year at The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar and previously in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Sunday, January 22 of Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Judge (née Reid), Robinstown, Collinstown, Westmeath. Wife of the late Michael Judge. Deeply regretted by her daughters Elsie Kiernan, Bridie Kennedy (Oldcastle), Mary McCann, and Ita Mulvihill (Ballymahon), sons in law Harry and Martin, grandchildren Mary & Michael, Fiona & James, Grace, Emer, Jean, & Martin, David, Desmond, Lisa & Bernard, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in her residence on Tuesday, January 24 from 3pm followed by removal at 6.30pm, arriving in St Mary's Church, Collinstown at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 25 at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.



Maureen Keary (née Kerrigan), Tinode, Streete, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Friday, January 20 of Maureen Keary (née Kerrigan), Tinode, Streete, Westmeath. Wife of the late Johnny and dear mother of Marie and Catherine; she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law Seamus and Jimmy, cherished grandchildren John, Leanne, Lisa and Aaron, sister Kathleen, brothers Colm and Liam, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 23 at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Boherquill followed by burial in Streete Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Annie Keegan (née Keaney), Gortnatresk, Killargue, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton, on Saturday, January 21 of Annie Keegan, Gortnatresk, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim & formerly of Stranagress, Glenfarne in her 93rd year.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel of Rest on Monday evening, January 23 from 6pm to 7.30pm; Removal to St. Bridget’s Church, Killargue arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in Killargue New Cemetery.



Anne Kelly, St Mel's Court, Longford Town, Longford / Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, January 20 of Anne Kelly, St Mel's Court, Longford Town, Longford, formerly of Clonmucker, Kenagh, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her father Thomas. Anne will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her partner Patrick, mother Josephine, brother Robert, sisters Margaret, Noelle and Imelda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



John Joe McGaughran, Callanagh, Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Saturday, January 21 of John Joe McGaughran, Callanagh, Kilcogy, Cavan. Retired Staff Cavan County Council. Predeceased by his beloved wife Josie (nee Morris) and brother Michael. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his sister Anna May Davis, (Castlebrock, Moatfarrell, Co Longford) and his brother Peter, (Crosserlough), brother-in-law Oliver and sister-in-law Bridie, his loving nieces, nephews, entire family circle, neighbours and many friends. May John Joe Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Monday, January 23 at 11am in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard. House Private Monday morning, please.

Kathleen ‘Kitty’ McGovern (née McGovern), Gub, Glangevlin, Cavan / Ballyconnell, Cavan / Cloone, Leitrim / Farranfore, Kerry

The death occurred, peacefully at Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet, on Sunday, January 22 of Kathleen ‘Kitty’ McGovern (née McGovern), Gub, Glangevlin, Cavan / Ballyconnell, Cavan / Cloone, Leitrim / Farranfore, Kerry. Beloved wife of Demmy predeceased. Mother of Christina Maguire, Ballyconnell, Kathleen Moran, Cloone, Brendan, Belturbet and Margaret Brosnan, Kerry.

Remains reposing at her residence (The Bungalow, Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan) from 4pm - 10pm on Monday, January 23. Remains arriving at St Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, on Tuesday, January 24 for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times, please.



Paddy McGovern, Newtowngore, Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo Regional Hospital, Belturbet, on Friday, January 20 of Paddy McGovern, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim and formerly Mullaghmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Beloved Husband of Angela and father of Darren, Elaine and Colin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Bernadette, Pauline, his brothers Francis and John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday morning, January 23 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela for Funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Oncology unit, Sligo Regional Hospital C/o Gorby Funeral Directors.

Donald ‘Don’ Murray, London and formerly, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Lanesboro, Longford

Thedeath has occurred on Sunday, January 15 of Donald ‘Don’ Murray, London and formerly Ballyleague, Roscommon/ Lanesboro, Longford, peacefully, in England.

Brother of the late Jarlath of The Green, Lanesboro. Deeply regretted by his wife and daughters, his brothers Aidan and Kieran, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral will take place in London at a later date.

Mary Smyth (née O'Reilly), Gelsha, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar and in the excellent care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, January 20 of Mary Smyth (née O'Reilly), Gelsha, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Vincent, Seamus and Noel, daughter Ann-Marie McKeon (Clonmacart), brother Hugh (Red Hills), son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral mass on Monday, January 23 in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday evening from 4pm.

