Deaths in Longford - January 21, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar and in the excellent care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, January 20 of Mary Smyth (née O'Reilly), Gelsha, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Vincent, Seamus and Noel, daughter Ann-Marie McKeon (Clonmacart), brother Hugh (Red Hills), son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the home of her son Vincent and Mary, Gelsha, Ballinalee, on Saturday, January 21 from 7pm and on Sunday, January 22 from 12 noon until 4pm .Removal on Sunday evening, arriving to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday, January 23 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday evening from 4pm.



Terence Coughlan, Walderstown, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, January 19 of Terence Coughlan, Walderstown, Athlone, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary, Agnes, Sheila, Anne and Lucy. brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposed in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Friday, January 20. Funeral Mass in the church of the Immaculate Conception Drumraney, on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Bernadette Cryan (née O'Brien), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo

The recent death has occurred on Thursday. January 19 of Bernadette Cryan (nee O'Brien), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim/ Sligo town, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge, Longford.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joseph, her children Fr Gerard (Sligo), Ruth (Roscrea), Elaine (Dublin), John (Dublin), and Carmel (Carrick on Shannon), sons-in-law, Brendan Wright, John Ryan and Alan Burke, her grandchildren Peter, Méabh, Brenda, Sinéad, Emer, Caolan, Ellen, Aisling, Lisa, Colm and Cian, brothers, Tommy, Paddy and Vincent (Sligo), sisters Mary (Sligo) and Ann McMenamin (Mullingar), brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday, January 21. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, January 22 at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.

Mary Clare Farrelly (née Flood), Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 18 of Mary Clare Farrelly (nee Flood), 3 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly Iveagh Gardens Dublin, peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home Boyle.

Predeceased by her son John; deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, son Alan, daughters Mary, Pauline, Carmel and Geraldine, sisters Teresa and Carmel, brother Matthew, sons-in-law Liam and Aidan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Idé, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church Mohill , followed by interment in St Mary’s cemetery Annaduff. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Sacred Heart Missionaries Cork c/o Early Funeral Directors Mohill or any family member.

Patricia Farrelly (née Caldwell), Gallonbawn, Crosserlough, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, January 19 of Patricia Farrelly (nee Caldwell) Gallonbawn, Crosserlough, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by her husband Peter, sons; Paul, Declan Patrick and Enda, daughter Mary, brother Brendan, sister Lola, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 in St Bridget's Church, Mountnugent at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Crosserlough.







Mary Higgins, Leitrim, Fairymount, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, January 19 of Mary Higgins, Woodside, New York and formerly Leitrim, Fairymount, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Ellie. Deeply mourned by her loving brothers Jimmy (Fairymount), Paddy and Kevin (Australia) and John (London), sisters Eileen Collins (Moyne), Margaret Hanley (Castlerea) and Geraldine Moran and Catherine (New York), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in New York. Memorial Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Fairymount at a later date.

Patrick ‘Patsy’ Lynch, Cullenmore, Dring, Longford / Meath

The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, January 17 of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Lynch, Cullenmore, Dring, Co Longford, Co Meath and London. Predeceased by his sisters Masie and Kathy. Deeply regretted by his partner Mary, family Daniel, Mary, Antoinette and Toni, sisters Bridie (England), Margaret Browne, (Sandycove, Dublin), brother-in-law Michael (Enniscorthy), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, January 21 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery.

Christine Mangan (née Hunt), No 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Christine Mangan (née Hunt), no 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her sons Martin and Christopher, daughters-in-law Jo and Veronique, grandchildren Rhianon, Ciara, Shannon and Jack, sisters Kate and Bridgie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Legan followed by burial in Carrickedmond cemetery.



Sr Paul McGovern, Dun na Bó, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, January 19 of Sr Paul McGovern, Dun na Bo, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, at The Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet.

Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, Ballinamore and the Mercy Sisters of the Northern Province, nephew Tony McGovern (Swanlinbar), nieces Teresa Fitzpatrick (Bunnoe), Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret and Marion (USA) extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at 16 Dun na Bó on Saturday, January 21 from 11am until 4pm with removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 22 at 11am followed by burial in St Mary’s cemetery, Killaduff, Swanlinbar.



Donald ‘Don’ Murray, London and formerly, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Lanesboro, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, January 15 of Donald ‘Don’ Murray, London and formerly Ballyleague, Roscommon/ Lanesboro, Longford, peacefully, in England.

Brother of the late Jarlath of The Green, Lanesboro. Deeply regretted by his wife and daughters, his brothers Aidan and Kieran, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral will take place in London at a later date.

