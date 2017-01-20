Deaths in Longford - January 20, 2017

The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, January 17 of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Lynch, Cullenmore, Dring, Co Longford, Co Meath and London. Predeceased by his sisters Masie and Kathy. Deeply regretted by his partner Mary, family Daniel, Mary, Antoinette and Toni, sisters Bridie (England), Margaret Browne, (Sandycove, Dublin), brother-in-law Michael (Enniscorthy), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his son Daniel, Cullenmore, Dring on Friday, January 20 from 12 noon. Removal to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta on Friday evening arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, January 21 at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery. House private on Friday evening from 5.30pm please.



Bernadette Cryan (née O'Brien), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo

The recent death has occurred on Thursday. January 19 of Bernadette Cryan (nee O'Brien), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim/ Sligo town, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge, Longford.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joseph, her children Fr Gerard (Sligo), Ruth (Roscrea), Elaine (Dublin), John (Dublin), and Carmel (Carrick on Shannon), sons-in-law, Brendan Wright, John Ryan and Alan Burke, her grandchildren Peter, Méabh, Brenda, Sinéad, Emer, Caolan, Ellen, Aisling, Lisa, Colm and Cian, brothers, Tommy, Paddy and Vincent (Sligo), sisters Mary (Sligo) and Ann McMenamin (Mullingar), brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday, January 21. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, January 22 at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.

Mary Clare Farrelly (née Flood), Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 18 of Mary Clare Farrelly (nee Flood), 3 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly Iveagh Gardens Dublin, peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home Boyle.

Predeceased by her son John; deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, son Alan, daughters Mary, Pauline, Carmel and Geraldine, sisters Teresa and Carmel, brother Matthew, sons-in-law Liam and Aidan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Idé, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her home (3 Shannagh Grove Mohill ) on Friday, January 20 from 2pm to 5pm. Family time at all other times please. Removal to arrive at St Patrick’s Church Mohill on Friday evening January 20 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon, followed by interment in St Mary’s cemetery Annaduff. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Sacred Heart Missionaries Cork c/o Early Funeral Directors Mohill or any family member.



Christine Mangan (née Hunt), No 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Christine Mangan (née Hunt), no 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her sons Martin and Christopher, daughters-in-law Jo and Veronique, grandchildren Rhianon, Ciara, Shannon and Jack, sisters Kate and Bridgie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge nursing home on Friday, January 20 between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Legan followed by burial in Carrickedmond cemetery.



Sr Paul McGovern, Dun na Bó, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, January 19 of Sr Paul McGovern, Dun na Bo, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, at The Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet.

Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, Ballinamore and the Mercy Sisters of the Northern Province, nephew Tony McGovern (Swanlinbar), nieces Teresa Fitzpatrick (Bunnoe), Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret and Marion (USA) extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at 16 Dun na Bó this Saturday, January 21 from 11am until 4pm with removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 22 at 11am followed by burial in St Mary’s cemetery, Killaduff, Swanlinbar.



Donald ‘Don’ Murray, London and formerly, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Lanesboro, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday January 15 of Donald ‘Don’ Murray, London and formerly Ballyleague, Roscommon/ Lanesboro, Longford, peacefully, in England.

Brother of the late Jarlath of The Green, Lanesboro. Deeply regretted by his wife and daughters, his brothers Aidan and Kieran, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral will take place in London at a later date.

