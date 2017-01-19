Deaths in Longford - January 19, 2017



The death occurred on Tuesday, January 17 of Edwin McCormack, Viewmount, Dublin Road, Longford town and formerly Killenbore, Colehill and Battery Road, Longford, former Vice Principal, Templemichael College, Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Giles), very sadly missed by his loving sons Niall and Brian, daughters Clodagh and Gillian, brother George McCormack, Moydow, sister Evelyn Wright, Abbeyshrule, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of his son Brian and Allison, Goshen House, Goshen Cross, Edgeworthstown on Thursday, January 19 from 4pm until 9pm. House strictly private on Friday morning January 20. Removal Friday morning January, 20 to Longford Methodist Church, Battery Road, Longford for Funeral Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Longford Hospice c/o Kelly's Funeral Directors, Dublin Road, Longford.



Seamus ‘Jim’ Cahill, St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Tuesday, January 17 of Seamus ‘Jim’ Cahill, St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town, Roscommon. Son of the late Patrick and Mary Cahill, Abbey Street Beloved husband of Maire (McCluskey) and brother of Padraic. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Maire, brother Padraic, nieces Marese Kelly (Lanesboro), Avril (Roscommon) and Orla (London), nephew Frank (Los Angeles), grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, and also the nurses, carers and staff of the Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Chapel of the Sacred Heart Home on Thursday evening, January 19 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm followed by Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 20 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Sacred Heart Home Comfort Fund or the Irish Heart Foundation.



Mary Clare Farrelly (née Flood), Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 18 of Mary Clare Farrelly (nee Flood), 3 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly Iveagh Gardens Dublin, peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home Boyle.

Predeceased by her son John; deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, son Alan, daughters Mary, Pauline, Carmel and Geraldine, sisters Teresa and Carmel, brother Matthew, sons-in-law Liam and Aidan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Idé, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her home (3 Shannagh Grove Mohill ) on Thursday, January 19 from 3pm to 9pm and Friday, January 20 from 2pm to 5pm. Family time at all other times please. Removal to arrive at St Patrick’s Church Mohill on Friday evening January 20 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon, followed by interment in St Mary’s cemetery Annaduff. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Sacred Heart Missionaries Cork c/o Early Funeral Directors Mohill or any family member.



Elizabeth Gurren (Deery), 10 Hillside, Finea, Co Westmeath

The recent death has occurred on Monday, January 16 of Elizabeth Gurren (Deery), 10 Hillside, Finea, Co Westmeath, suddenly at her home.

Daughter of the late Julia and Gerry Gurren, Togher, Finea. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and extended family. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at her home on Wednesday, January 18. Removal on Thursday morning January 19 arriving at St Michael's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan.



Patrick ‘Patsy’ Lynch, Cullenmore, Dring, Longford / Meath

The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, January 17 of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Lynch, Cullenmore, Dring, Co Longford, Co Meath and London. Predeceased by his sisters Masie and Kathy. Deeply regretted by his partner Mary, family Daniel, Mary, Antoinette and Toni, sisters Bridie (England), Margaret Browne, (Sandycove, Dublin), brother-in-law Michael (Enniscorthy), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his son Daniel, Cullenmore, Dring on Thursday, January 19 from 5pm until 10pm and again on Friday, January 20 from 12 noon. Removal to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta on Friday evening arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, January 21 at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery. House private on Friday evening from 5.30pm please.

Christine Mangan (née Hunt), No 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Christine Mangan (née Hunt), no 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her sons Martin and Christopher, daughters-in-law Jo and Veronique, grandchildren Rhianon, Ciara, Shannon and Jack, sisters Kate and Bridgie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge nursing home on Friday, January 20 between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Legan followed by burial in Carrickedmond cemetery.

Tom Owens, Druming, Ardagh, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Friday, January 13 of Tom Owens, Druming, Ardagh, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff on Medical 1 at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his daughter Anna. Sadly missed by his loving sons Frank (Francie) (Cayman Islands) and Patrick (London), his daughter Yvonne (London) and his brother Paddy (Ballycloughan), grandchildren, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace .

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 19 at 12 noon in St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

