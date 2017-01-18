Deaths in Longford - January 18, 2017

The recent death has occurred on Monday, January 16 of Marie Coughlan (nee Ennis), Terlicken, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Hugo, family Lola, Tara, Fiona and Roy, sister Claire, brothers Gerry, Michael, Fergus and Oliver, grandchildren Ben, Eve, Adam, Sophie, Darragh and Jade, daughter-in-law Cliona, sons-in-law Matt and John, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, January 18 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Shrule Cemetery.



Tom Owens, Druming, Ardagh, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Friday, January 13 of Tom Owens, Druming, Ardagh, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff on Medical 1 at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his daughter Anna. Sadly missed by his loving sons Frank (Francie) (Cayman Islands) and Patrick (London), his daughter Yvonne (London) and his brother Paddy (Ballycloughan), grandchildren, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace .

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Wednesday evening January 18 from 4.30pm with Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 19 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

Mary Fagan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred on Monday, January 16, of Mary Fagan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; peacefully, at her residence. Deeply regretted by her sisters Helen, Nora and Jean; brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and grandnephews. May Mary rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 18 at 12 noon in the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, Castlepollard, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Gurren (Deery), 10 Hillside, Finea, Co Westmeath

The recent death has occurred on Monday, January 16 of Elizabeth Gurren (Deery), 10 Hillside, Finea, Co Westmeath, suddenly at her home.

Daughter of the late Julia and Gerry Gurren, Togher, Finea. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and extended family. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, January 18. Removal on Thursday morning January 19 arriving at St Michael's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan.

Christine Mangan (née Hunt), No 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Christine Mangan (née Hunt), no 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her sons Martin and Christopher, daughters-in-law Jo and Veronique, grandchildren Rhianon, Ciara, Shannon and Jack, sisters Kate and Bridgie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge nursing home on Friday, January 20 between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Legan followed by burial in Carrickedmond cemetery.



Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon / Drumcondra, Dublin

The recent death has occurred on Sunday January 8 of Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, formerly of Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin, suddenly, at home in his 71st year. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Alicia (Molly) Tracey and dearly beloved partner of the late Maura. Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Vera and his brothers Denis and Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving sister Dolores, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Maura’s sons, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service in Glasnevin Crematorium on Wednesday, January 18 at 1.30pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

