Deaths in Longford - January 17, 2017

The recent death has occurred on Monday, January 16 of Marie Coughlan (nee Ennis), Terlicken, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Hugo, family Lola, Tara, Fiona and Roy, sister Claire, brothers Gerry, Michael, Fergus and Oliver, grandchildren Ben, Eve, Adam, Sophie, Darragh and Jade, daughter-in-law Cliona, sons-in-law Matt and John, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, January 17 from 3pm to 9pm. House private thereafter. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, January 18 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Shrule Cemetery.



Tom Owens, Druming, Ardagh, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Friday, January 13 of Tom Owens, Druming, Ardagh, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff on Medical 1 at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his daughter Anna. Sadly missed by his loving sons Frank (Francie) (Cayman Islands) and Patrick (London), his daughter Yvonne (London) and his brother Paddy (Ballycloughan), grandchildren, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace .

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Wednesday evening January 18 from 4.30pm with Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 19 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

James ‘Jimmy’ Corbett, Mount Prospect, Fuerty, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon County Hospital, on Saturday, January 14 of James ‘Jimmy’ Corbett, Mount Prospect, Fuerty, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Veronica and father of James and Martin. He will be very sadly missed by his family, brothers Joe, Vincent, Frank and Tom, sisters Margaret, Anne and Sarah, extended family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposed at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday evening, January 16. Removal on Tuesday morning, January 17 to the Church of the Assumption, Fuerty arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tisrara Cemetery, Four-Roads.

Mary Fagan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred on Monday, January 16, of Mary Fagan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; peacefully, at her residence. Deeply regretted by her sisters Helen, Nora and Jean; brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and grandnephews. May Mary rest in peace.

Reposing at St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan on Tuesday, January 17 from 4pm, followed by removal to the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, Castlepollard, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 18 at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Christine Mangan (née Hunt), No 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Christine Mangan (née Hunt), no 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her sons Martin and Christopher, daughters-in-law Jo and Veronique, grandchildren Rhianon, Ciara, Shannon and Jack, sisters Kate and Bridgie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge nursing home on Friday, January 20 between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Legan followed by burial in Carrickedmond cemetery.



Charles Reilly, Pullakeel, Carrickaboy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of his family at his home, on Saturday, January 14 of Charles Reilly, Pullakeel, Carrickaboy, Cavan. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Brian, Sean, Charles and Raymond. Pre-deceased by his sister Mary Conaty. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family; brother Patsy, sister-in-law Rita; brother in law Frank, daughters-in-law Margaret, Mary, Teresa and Rosemary; his treasured grandchildren Paul, Martin, Deirdre, Sharon, Aoife, Ross, Niamh, Emer, Katie and Michelle and great-grandchildren Sam, Ollie and Sofia; nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, January 17 at 11am in St Dymphna’s Church, Lower Lavey followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Sadie ‘Sarah’ Reynolds (née King), Clooncullane, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballymurray, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 96th year, at the County Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 14 of Sadie ‘Sarah’ Reynolds (née King), Clooncullane, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballymurray, Roscommon. Wife of the late Harry and mother of the late Padraig. Sadie will be very sadly missed by her devoted family Mae, Ita, Michael, Harry, Jimmy, Kathleen, Coman, Bertilla, John and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposed on Sunday, January 15 at the home of her daughter Ita Beirne, Ballymurray and on Monday, January 16 at the home of her son John, Clooncullane, from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, January 17 to St Patrick's Church, Elphin to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Cathal Brady, Funeral Director, Elphin.

Clooncullane Traffic: Please note one-way system in place from Cregga junction (on Elphin/Strokestown road) to Lahausk junction. Please follow signs.

Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon / Drumcondra, Dublin

The recent death has occurred on Sunday January 8 of Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, formerly of Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin, suddenly, at home in his 71st year. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Alicia (Molly) Tracey and dearly beloved partner of the late Maura. Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Vera and his brothers Denis and Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving sister Dolores, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Maura’s sons, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service in Glasnevin Crematorium on Wednesday, January 18 at 1.30pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

