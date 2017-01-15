Deaths in Longford - January 15, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, on Friday, January 13 of Celine Clarke, Geraldine Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved sister of Francis and Aidan, predeceased by her sister Dolores; sadly missed by her nephews including Sean and Martin, nieces, extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 15 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathedral. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund, Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon.

James ‘Jimmy’ Corbett, Mount Prospect, Fuerty, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon County Hospital, on Saturday, January 14 of James ‘Jimmy’ Corbett, Mount Prospect, Fuerty, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Veronica and father of James and Martin. He will be very sadly missed by his family, brothers Joe, Vincent, Frank and Tom, sisters Margaret, Anne and Sarah, extended family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday evening, January 16 from 5pm until 6.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, January 17 to the Church of the Assumption, Fuerty arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tisrara Cemetery, Four-Roads.

Bernadette Lavin (née Fitzmaurice), Ardgallagher, Kilmore, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital after a short illness in her 83rd year, on Thursday, January 12 of Bernadette Lavin (née Fitzmaurice), Ardgallagher, Kilmore, Roscommon. Beloved wife of John for 55 years. Loving mother of Cathal, Kieran, Peter, Brian, Paul, Breda (Curtin) and Mary (Healy). Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary Fitzmaurice, Dublin, Una Fannon, Ballyshannon, Sr Nora (Convent of Mercy, Roscommon) and brother Peter Joseph, adoring grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal to St Brigid's Church, Dangan, Kilmore, Co Roscommon on Sunday, January 15 for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mayo-Roscommon Hospice, care of Kieran Leavy, Funeral Directors, Scramogue or any family member.

Susan Leddy, Ardleny, Kilnaleck, Cavan

The death occurred on Friday, January 13 in her 102nd year of Susan Leddy, Ardleny, Kilnaleck, Cavan. Deeply regretted by her sister Theresa Farmer, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 15 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Aughaloora. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballinarry.

Christie McDonnagh, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, January 14 of Christie McDonnagh, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Leitrim. Christie will be sadly missed by the staff and residents of Aras Bhride and by his many friends in the locality.

Reposing at Aras Bhride on Sunday, January 15 from 1pm until 5.40pm followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Tom Owens, Druming, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, January 13 of Tom Owens, Druming, Ardagh, Longford. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Charles Reilly, Pullakeel, Carrickaboy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of his family at his home, on Saturday, January 14 of Charles Reilly, Pullakeel, Carrickaboy, Cavan. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Brian, Sean, Charles and Raymond. Pre-deceased by his sister Mary Conaty. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family; brother Patsy, sister-in-law Rita; brother in law Frank, daughters-in-law Margaret, Mary, Teresa and Rosemary; his treasured grandchildren Paul, Martin, Deirdre, Sharon, Aoife, Ross, Niamh, Emer, Katie and Michelle and great-grandchildren Sam, Ollie and Sofia; nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his family home at Pullakeel, Cavan, from 3pm – 10pm on Sunday, January 15 and 12 noon – 4pm on Monday, January 16. Family time from 4pm on Monday. Removal to the St Dymphna’s Church, Lower Lavey, arriving at 7pm Monday. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, January 17 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Sadie ‘Sarah’ Reynolds (née King), Clooncullane, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballymurray, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 96th year, at the County Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 14 of Sadie ‘Sarah’ Reynolds (née King), Clooncullane, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballymurray, Roscommon. Wife of the late Harry and mother of the late Padraig. Sadie will be very sadly missed by her devoted family Mae, Ita, Michael, Harry, Jimmy, Kathleen, Coman, Bertilla, John and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Sunday, January 15 at the home of her daughter Ita Beirne, Ballymurray, from 3pm to 8pm and then on Monday, January 16 at the home of her son John, Clooncullane, from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, January 17 to St Patrick's Church, Elphin to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Cathal Brady, Funeral Director, Elphin.

Clooncullane Traffic: Please note one-way system in place from Cregga junction (on Elphin/Strokestown road) to Lahausk junction. Please follow signs.



Paddy Rowley, Dooroc, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at Mullingar general hospital, on Friday, January 13 of Paddy Rowley, Dooroc, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kitty and son Francis. Sadly missed by his son Dermot, daughters Mary Kelly (Abbeycartron,Longford) and Martina Tully (America). Daughter-in-law Margo, sons-in-law Tom and Frank, grandchildren Niall, Linda, Mark, Frances, Joseph, and Lauren, brothers, Peter and Bernie and sisters, Molly and Ellie ,nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

Remains reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel , Edgeworthstown on Sunday, January 15 from 3pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday, January 16 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Aughaboy cemetery.



Christine Mangan (née Hunt), No 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Christine Mangan (née Hunt), no 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her sons Martin and Christopher, daughters-in-law Jo and Veronique, grandchildren Rhianon, Ciara, Shannon and Jack, sisters Kate and Bridgie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge nursing home on Friday, January 20 between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Legan followed by burial in Carrickedmond cemetery.

