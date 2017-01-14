Deaths in Longford - January 14, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, on Friday, January 13 of Celine Clarke, Geraldine Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved sister of Francis and Aidan, predeceased by her sister Dolores; sadly missed by her nephews including Sean and Martin, nieces, extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road Longford on Saturday, January 14 from 3.30pm with evening prayers at 5pm followed by Removal to St Mel's Cathedral arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 15 at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund, Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon.

Patrick ‘Pat’ Brady, Coologue, Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death occurred, at Cavan general hospital, on Thursday, January 12 of Patrick ‘Pat’ Brady, Coologue, Ballyconnell, Cavan. Predeceased by his brothers John, Richard, Andrew & Fr Tommy, Kilnavart. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sister-in-law Eileen (Killeshandra), nephews John (Crosskeys), Pat (Dublin), Peter & Bernard. Nieces Rosario, Rita Phair, Cecilia & Regina Casey (Galway), extended family & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, January 14 from 12 noon until 10pm. Shuttle bus service from Kilnavart church to house this Saturday evening.

Removal on Sunday morning, January 15 arriving at St Patrick's church, Kilnavart for funeral mass at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Brady (née Greene), Coologue, Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death occurred, at the Oak View nursing home, Belturbet, on Saturday, January 14 of Eileen Brady (née Greene), Coologue, Ballyconnell, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Pat on Thursday, January 12. Deeply regretted by the Greene family, the Gorby family, the McKiernan family, extended relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence today Saturday, January 14 from 2pm until 10pm. shuttle bus service from Kilnavart church to house this evening.

Removal tomorrow morning Sunday, January 15 arriving at St Patrick's church, Kilnavart for funeral mass at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Bernadette Lavin (née Fitzmaurice), Ardgallagher, Kilmore, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital after a short illness in her 83rd year, on Thursday, January 12 of Bernadette Lavin (née Fitzmaurice), Ardgallagher, Kilmore, Roscommon. Beloved wife of John for 55 years. Loving mother of Cathal, Kieran, Peter, Brian, Paul, Breda (Curtin) and Mary (Healy). Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary Fitzmaurice, Dublin, Una Fannon, Ballyshannon, Sr Nora (Convent of Mercy, Roscommon) and brother Peter Joseph, adoring grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, January 14 from 1pm to 8pm, house private thereafter. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Dangan, Kilmore, Co Roscommon on Sunday, January 15 for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mayo-Roscommon Hospice, care of Kieran Leavy, Funeral Directors, Scramogue or any family member.

Susan Leddy, Ardleny, Kilnaleck, Cavan

The death occurred on Friday, January 13 in her 102nd year of Susan Leddy, Ardleny, Kilnaleck, Cavan. Deeply regretted by her sister Theresa Farmer, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, this Saturday evening, January 14 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Aughaloora, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 15 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballinarry.







Christine Mangan (née Hunt), No 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Christine Mangan (née Hunt), no 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her sons Martin and Christopher, daughters-in-law Jo and Veronique, grandchildren Rhianon, Ciara, Shannon and Jack, sisters Kate and Bridgie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge nursing home on Friday, January 20 between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Legan followed by burial in Carrickedmond cemetery.



Tom Owens, Druming, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, January 13 of Tom Owens, Druming, Ardagh, Longford. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Sadie ‘Sarah’ Reynolds (née King), Clooncullane, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballymurray, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 96th year, at the County Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 14 of Sadie ‘Sarah’ Reynolds (née King), Clooncullane, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballymurray, Roscommon. Wife of the late Harry and mother of the late Padraig. Sadie will be very sadly missed by her devoted family Mae, Ita, Michael, Harry, Jimmy, Kathleen, Coman, Bertilla, John and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Sunday, January 15 at the home of her daughter Ita Beirne, Ballymurray, from 3pm to 8pm and then on Monday, January 16 at the home of her son John, Clooncullane, from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, January 17 to St Patrick's Church, Elphin to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Cathal Brady, Funeral Director, Elphin.

Clooncullane Traffic: Please note one-way system in place from Cregga junction (on Elphin/Strokestown road) to Lahausk junction. Please follow signs.



Paddy Rowley, Dooroc, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at Mullingar general hospital, on Friday, January 13 of Paddy Rowley, Dooroc, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kitty and son Francis. Sadly missed by his son Dermot, daughters Mary Kelly (Abbeycartron,Longford) and Martina Tully (America). Daughter-in-law Margo, sons-in-law Tom and Frank, grandchildren Niall, Linda, Mark, Frances, Joseph, and Lauren, brothers, Peter and Bernie and sisters, Molly and Ellie ,nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

Remains reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel , Edgeworthstown on Sunday, January 15 from 3pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday, January 16 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Aughaboy cemetery.



