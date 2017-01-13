Deaths in Longford - January 13, 2017

The recent death occurred on Thursday, January 12 of Josephine (Josie) Gray (née Savage), Longford town, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip.

Predeceased by her husband Dillon and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary, Anne, Bernie and Ger, son Michael, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, January 13 from 4pm until 6pm, with prayers at 5pm. Removal to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral at 6:30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, January 14 at 11am with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford branch of the Alzheimer's Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Eilish Gunningham (née McGowan), Green Lane, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death occurred on Wednesday, January 11 of Eilish Gunningham (née McGowan), Green Lane, Mohill, Co Leitrim, suddenly at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Therese, sister Patsy (Mohill), brothers Liam (Liverpool) and Brendan (Ballinamore), son-in-law Mel, grandchildren Melissa and Paul, sister-in-law Noreen, brother-in-law Jimmie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Therese Foy, Clarashinnagh, Eslin on Friday, January 13 from 4pm to 9pm, with family time from 9pm on Friday and on Saturday morning, January 14. Removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, January 14, followed by interment in the new cemetery Mohill. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Mohill Cemetery Fund c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Thomas Reilly, Killasonna, Granard, Co Longford

The recent death occurred on Sunday, January 8 of Thomas Reilly, Killasonna, Granard, Co Longford and late of Cartagena, Murcia, Spain.

Predeceased by his brother Cahal and father Tommy, sadly missed by his mother Bridie, daughter Sigrid, partner Juani, sisters Patricia, Geraldine and Brid, brother Raymond, uncles, aunts, extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday evening, January 13 from 6pm to 10pm with house private thereafter. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, January 14 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Granard, with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown.

Mary Catherine ‘May’ Collins (née Farrell), Kilmacud, Dublin / Ardagh, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, January 10 of Mary Catherine ‘May’ Collins (née Farrell), Kilmacud, Dublin/ Ardagh, Co Longford, in the excellent care of the staff of Leopardstown Park Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late William. Sadly missed by her sons Stephen and Liam, daughters Deirdre, Marcella and Nuala, brother Jimmy, sister Kathleen, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Ireland and Norway, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, January 14 at 10am in the Leopardstown Park Hospital Chapel, followed by burial in Ardagh Cemetery, Co Longford at 1:30pm to 2:00pm approximately. May she Rest in Peace.

Eileen Beirne (née Murtagh), Castle Street, Elphin, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk, on Tuesday, January 10 of Eileen Beirne (née Murtagh), Castle Street, Elphin, Roscommon.

Wife of the late Johnny and mother of the late Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine (Birkenhead), Belinda (Strokestown), Christine (Alabama) and Stephanie (Elphin); sons John (New York) and Raymond (Elphin), sons-in-law Noel and Bill, daughter-in-law Erin, sisters Una, Maureen and Madeleine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday, January 12 from 5:30pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 13 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Hoey, Beechmount Avenue, Navan, Meath / Tara, Meath / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, on Tuesday, January 10 of Patrick Hoey, formerly of Ballynacargy and Skryne, Tara.

Sadly missed by his children Fiona, Patrick, Grainne, Conor and their mother Maureen, grandchildren Conall, Tara Rose and Sasha, sisters Maido, Nancy and Carmel, his dear friend Michelle, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm to 8pm on Friday evening, January 13. Removal on Saturday morning, January 14 to St Mary's Church, Navan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. (Arriving approximately 1pm). House private on Saturday morning.

Canon Peter Maguire, Ladestown, Mullingar, Westmeath / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday, December 29, 2016 of Canon Peter Maguire - Diocese of Leeds and formerly of Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Kilmakenny, Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his brother Michael (Mullingar) and sister Evelyn Copeland (Huddersfield); he will be sadly missed by his brothers John Joe (Dublin), Tom (Wexford), sister Angela Cassidy (Ballyshannon), brother-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece and great-grandnephews and a wide circle of friends in England and Ireland.

Reposing at his family home in Ladestown, Mullingar on Friday, January 13 from 5pm to 8pm and house private thereafter. Solemn Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 14 at 12 noon in The Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Christine Mangan (née Hunt), No 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Christine Mangan (née Hunt), no 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her sons Martin and Christopher, daughters-in-law Jo and Veronique, grandchildren Rhianon, Ciara, Shannon and Jack, sisters Kate and Bridgie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge nursing home on Friday, January 20 between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Legan followed by burial in Carrickedmond cemetery.

Terence ‘Terry’ McGuire, Wilton, Cork / Scramogue, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully after a short illness at Cork University Hospital, on Tuesday, January 10 of Terence ‘Terry’ McGuire, Wilton, Cork / Scramogue, Roscommon; retired Superintendent, An Garda Síochána.

Predeceased by the love of his life Carmel (née Power), much loved father of Terry, Geraldine (Keating), Liam, Michael, Hugh, Patrick, and Miriam. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Christy, daughters-in-law Bridget, Suzanne, Wiebke and Linda, grandchildren Elaine, Billy, Hugh, Tara, Lucy, Sean, Amy, Tommy, Mary, Molly and Ellen, nieces, nephews especially John, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, January 12 in St Joseph’s SMA Church, Wilton. Funeral afterwards to St Oliver's Cemetery, Model Farm Road. Family flowers only.

Gerald O'Malley, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Monday, January 9 of Gerald O'Malley, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his sister, Patricia Grace O'Malley Bradshaw and brother George, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service Thursday, January 12 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Mohill, with burial immediately afterwards in Farnaught Graveyard.

Jane ‘Jean’ Reilly (née Keegan), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, January 11 of Jane ‘Jean’ Reilly (née Keegan), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford, at St James' Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Pee. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, Mary, Peter, Margaret, Vincent and Michelle, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, January 12 from 3pm with removal on Friday morning, January 13 to St Francis' Church, Moyne arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, house private on Friday morning.

Cormac Rowley, Longwood, Dublin Road, Drogheda, Louth / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, following a long illness bravely borne at his home, on Tuesday, January 10 of Cormac Rowley, Longwood, Dublin Road, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Cormac, beloved husband of Brenda and loving dad to Odhrán and Tiarnán. Very sadly missed by his loving wife and sons, mother Maureen, sisters Sandra, Aideen, Amanda and Geraldine, brothers-in-law Kieran, Peter and Ken, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Olive, mother-in-law Ann, aunts, uncles, nephews Ciaran, Daragh, Rory, Niall, Cillian, Rian, Conal and Elliot, niece Laoise, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon to 8pm on Thursday, January 12 (Funeral parking available at Glanbia, Dublin Road from 3:30pm on Thursday). Removal on Friday morning, January 13 at 10:30am arriving to St Mary’s Church, James’ Street for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private on Friday morning.



