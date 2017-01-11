Deaths in Longford - January 11, 2017 updated

The recent death has occurred on Monday January 9 of Elizabeth Mary Dodd better known as Lilly, in James Connolly Hospital, Dublin in her 26th year.

Lilly will be sadly missed by her mother Jacqueline, sister Stephanie, her loving foster-parents Ciaran and Bridie Woods (Clonrollagh), foster-sisters Laura, Brenda, Ciara and Shannon, grandparents Robert and Mary, uncles Kevin and Simon, Lilly's partner Allen, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Beautiful memories are all we have left, To love, cherish and never forget. May Lilly Forever Rest In Peace.

Lilly's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford on Wednesday, January 11 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed with prayers. Removal to arrive to St Mel's Cathedral on Thursday, January 12 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association in c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Jane ‘Jean’ Reilly (née Keegan), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday January 11 of Jane ‘Jean’ Reilly (nee Keegan), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford, at St James' Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Pee. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, Mary, Peter, Margaret, Vincent and Michelle, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, January 12 from 3pm with removal on Friday morning January 13 to St Francis' Church, Moyne arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, house private on Friday morning.



Eileen Beirne (née Murtagh), Castle Street, Elphin, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk, on Tuesday, January 10 of Eileen Beirne (née Murtagh), Castle Street, Elphin, Roscommon. Wife of the late Johnny and mother of the late Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine (Birkenhead), Belinda (Strokestown), Christine (Alabama) and Stephanie (Elphin) sons John (New York) and Raymond (Elphin), sons-in-law Noel and Bill, daughter-in-law Erin, sisters Una, Maureeen and Madeleine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday, January 12 from 5.30pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 13 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Canon Peter Maguire, Ladestown, Mullingar, Westmeath / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday, December 29, 2016 of Canon Peter Maguire - Diocese of Leeds and formerly of Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Kilmakenny, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Michael (Mullingar) and sister Evelyn Copeland (Huddersfield); he will be sadly missed by his brothers John Joe (Dublin), Tom (Wexford), sister Angela Cassidy (Ballyshannon), brother-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece and great-grandnephews and a wide circle of friends in England and Ireland.

Reposing at his family home in Ladestown, Mullingar, on Friday, January 13 from 5pm to 8pm and house private thereafter. Solemn Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 14 at 12 noon in The Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Christine Mangan (née Hunt), No 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Christine Mangan (nee Hunt), no 6 O.P.D. , Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her sons Martin, Christopher daughters in law Jo and Veronique, grandchildren Rhianon, Ciara, Shannon and Jack. Sisters Kate and Bridgie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge nursing home on Friday, January 20 between 5.30pm and 6.30pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's church Legan followed by burial in Carrickedmond cemetery.



Terence ‘Terry’ McGuire, Wilton, Cork / Scramogue, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully after a short illness at Cork University Hospital, on Tuesday, January 10 of Terence ‘Terry’ McGuire, Wilton, Cork / Scramogue, Roscommon; retired Superintendent, An Garda Síochána. Predeceased by the love of his life Carmel (née Power), much loved father of Terry, Geraldine (Keating), Liam, Michael, Hugh, Patrick, and Miriam. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Christy, daughters-in-law Bridget, Suzanne, Wiebke and Linda, grandchildren Elaine, Billy, Hugh, Tara, Lucy, Sean, Amy, Tommy, Mary, Molly and Ellen, nieces, nephews especially John, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh.O’Connor Ltd. from 4pm on Wednesday, January 11 followed by removal at 6.30pm to St.Joseph’s SMA Church, Wilton. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, January 12. Funeral afterwards to St Oliver's Cemetery, Model Farm Road. Family flowers only.



Gerald O'Malley, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Monday, January 9 of Gerald O'Malley, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his sister, Patricia Grace O'Malley Bradshaw and brother George, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick on Shannon, Wednesday, January 11 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral service Thursday, January 12 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Mohill, with burial immediately afterwards in Farnaught Graveyard.

Thomas Reilly, Killasonna, Granard, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, January 8 of Thomas Reilly, Killasonna, Granard, Co Longford and late of Cartagena, Murcia, Spain.

Predeceased by his brother Cahal and father Tommy, sadly missed by his mother Bridie, daughter Sigrid, sisters Patricia, Geraldine and Brid, brother Raymond, partner Juani, extended family friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Cormac Rowley, Longwood, Dublin Road, Drogheda, Louth / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, following a long illness bravely borne at his home, on Tuesday, January 10 of Cormac Rowley, Longwood, Dublin Road, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Cormac, beloved husband of Brenda and loving dad to Odhrán and Tiarnán. Very sadly missed by his loving wife and sons, mother Maureen, sisters Sandra, Aideen, Amanda and Geraldine, brothers-in-law Kieran, Peter and Ken, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Olive, mother-in-law Ann, aunts, uncles, nephews Ciaran, Daragh, Rory, Niall, Cillian, Rian, Conal and Elliot, niece Laoise, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon to 8pm on Thursday, January 12 (Funeral parking available at Glanbia, Dublin Road from 3.30pm on Thursday). Removal on Friday morning January 13 at 10.30am arriving to St Mary’s Church, James’ Street for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private on Friday morning.

