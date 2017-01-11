Deaths in Longford - January 11, 2017

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, January 8 of Gerry Casey, Elfeet, Newtowncashel, County Longford peacefully at his home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maranna, son Conan, daughter Caoilfhionn, son in law Ray Joyce, brother Bernard, sisters Bernadette Muldoon,Colette Mulvihill, Miriam, Suzanne Donovan and Siobhan Weafer, sister in law, brothers in law, aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends RIP.

Reposing at his home at Elfeet on Tuesday, January 10. Removal on Wednesday, January 11 to The Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel for Funeral Mass at 12 noon . Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. Family Flowers only Please . Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society care of Kelly’s Undertakers, Longford or any Family member.

Elizabeth Mary (Lilly) Dodd, Clonrollagh, Longford town, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Monday January 9 of Elizabeth Mary Dodd better known as Lilly, in James Connolly Hospital, Dublin in her 26th year.

Lilly will be sadly missed by her mother Jacqueline, sister Stephanie, her loving foster-parents Ciaran and Bridie Woods (Clonrollagh), foster-sisters Laura, Brenda, Ciara and Shannon, grandparents Robert and Mary, uncles Kevin and Simon, Lilly's partner Allen, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Beautiful memories are all we have left, To love, cherish and never forget. May Lilly Forever Rest In Peace.

Lilly's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford on Wednesday, January 11 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed with prayers. Removal to arrive to St Mel's Cathedral on Thursday, January 12 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association in c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.







Eileen Beirne (née Murtagh), Castle Street, Elphin, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk, on Tuesday, January 10 of Eileen Beirne (née Murtagh), Castle Street, Elphin, Roscommon. Wife of the late Johnny and mother of the late Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine (Birkenhead), Belinda (Strokestown), Christine (Alabama) and Stephanie (Elphin) sons John (New York) and Raymond (Elphin), sons-in-law Noel and Bill, daughter-in-law Erin, sisters Una, Maureeen and Madeleine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday, January 12 from 5.30pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 13 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Aisling Duggan, Willsbrough, Ballinlough, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon

The death occurred, unexpectedly aged 5 years, on Sunday, January 8, 2016 of Aisling Duggan, Willsbrough, Ballinlough, Roscommon. Predeceased by her grandfather John Cregg. Adored daughter of John and Olivia, much loved sister of Clodagh and Cathal. Sadly missed by her devastated parents, her little sister and brother, her heartbroken grandparents Martin and Breege Duggan (Castlerea), and Margaret Cregg (Ballinlough), great-grandmother MaryEllen Raftery (Ballinlough). Her uncles Derek, Kenneth and Kevin, aunts Carol, Sandra, Marese and Joanne, uncles-in-law, aunts-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.May She Sleep Peacefully with the Angels.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinlough on Wednesday, January 11 for Mass of the Angels at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice c/o McDonagh Funeral Directors, Castlerea.

Canon Peter Maguire, Ladestown, Mullingar, Westmeath / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday, December 29, 2016 of Canon Peter Maguire - Diocese of Leeds and formerly of Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Kilmakenny, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Michael (Mullingar) and sister Evelyn Copeland (Huddersfield); he will be sadly missed by his brothers John Joe (Dublin), Tom (Wexford), sister Angela Cassidy (Ballyshannon), brother-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece and great-grandnephews and a wide circle of friends in England and Ireland.

Reposing at his family home in Ladestown, Mullingar, on Friday, January 13 from 5pm to 8pm and house private thereafter. Solemn Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 14 at 12 noon in The Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Christine Mangan (née Hunt), No 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Christine Mangan (nee Hunt), no 6 O.P.D. , Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her sons Martin, Christopher daughters in law Jo and Veronique, grandchildren Rhianon, Ciara, Shannon and Jack. Sisters Kate and Bridgie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge nursing home on Friday, January 20 between 5.30pm and 6.30pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's church Legan followed by burial in Carrickedmond cemetery.

Kathleen McCaughey, Carraig Beag, Lisdarn, Cavan, Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Monday January 9 of Kathleen McCaughey, Carraig Beag, Lisdarn, Cavan, Dr. Sullivan Centre, Cavan and formerly Drumbrade, Ballinagh, peacefully in her 91st. year in the loving care of the Staff at the Dr. Sullivan Centre, Cavan.

Sadly missed by her loving Nieces, Nephews, and her many friends. May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon January 11 at 1pm in the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan followed by burial in St Michael’s cemetery, Potahee.

Francie McCrann, Curragha, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Monday January 9 of Francie McCrann, Curragha, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Sadly missed by his sister, Margaret and her husband Frank. Pre-deceased by his parents, Ambrose & Kate and his brother Ambrose. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, January 11 to St Mary's Church, Annaduff for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director.



Kathleen McNerney (née O'Reilly), Cloonagh, Dring, Longford / Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, January 8 of Kathleen McNerney, nee O'Reilly, Cloonagh, Dring, Co Longford in her 90th year, peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Sonny and grandson Peter. Deeply regretted by her son Thomas, daughter Roisin, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandsons Mark, Eoghan, Cathal and Liam, brothers, Tommy (UK), Vincent (Kilnaleck), Mel (UK), Oliver (Mullahoran), and Tony (USA). Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 11 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery. House private on Tuesday evening from 5pm please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, care of the Funeral Director or any family member.



Terence ‘Terry’ McGuire, Wilton, Cork / Scramogue, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully after a short illness at Cork University Hospital, on Tuesday, January 10 of Terence ‘Terry’ McGuire, Wilton, Cork / Scramogue, Roscommon; retired Superintendent, An Garda Síochána. Predeceased by the love of his life Carmel (née Power), much loved father of Terry, Geraldine (Keating), Liam, Michael, Hugh, Patrick, and Miriam. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Christy, daughters-in-law Bridget, Suzanne, Wiebke and Linda, grandchildren Elaine, Billy, Hugh, Tara, Lucy, Sean, Amy, Tommy, Mary, Molly and Ellen, nieces, nephews especially John, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh.O’Connor Ltd. from 4pm on Wednesday, January 11 followed by removal at 6.30pm to St.Joseph’s SMA Church, Wilton. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, January 12. Funeral afterwards to St Oliver's Cemetery, Model Farm Road. Family flowers only.



Edward ‘Ned’ Moore, Aughavas, Leitrim / Ballinagh, Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, January 8 of Edward ‘Ned’ Moore of Hull, England, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, Aughavas, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cornafean, Co Cavan peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters; Angelina and Barbara, son-in-law Padraig McIntyre (Aughavas), brothers; Noel, Jarlath and Vincent, sisters; Rose McIntyre (Gortnamone) and Bridget (England), brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Remains reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday, January 11 from 10.30am -11.30am with removal to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas for funeral mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Gerald O'Malley, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Monday, January 9 of Gerald O'Malley, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his sister, Patricia Grace O'Malley Bradshaw and brother George, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick on Shannon, Wednesday, January 11 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral service Thursday, January 12 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Mohill, with burial immediately afterwards in Farnaught Graveyard.

Thomas Reilly, Killasonna, Granard, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, January 8 of Thomas Reilly, Killasonna, Granard, Co Longford and late of Cartagena, Murcia, Spain.

Predeceased by his brother Cahal and father Tommy, sadly missed by his mother Bridie, daughter Sigrid, sisters Patricia, Geraldine and Brid, brother Raymond, partner Juani, extended family friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

