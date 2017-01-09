Deaths in Longford - January 9, 2017 updated

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, January 8 of Gerry Casey, Elfeet, Newtowncashel, County Longford peacefully at his home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maranna, son Conan, daughter Caoilfhionn, son in law Ray Joyce, brother Bernard, sisters Bernadette Muldoon,Colette Mulvihill, Miriam, Suzanne Donovan and Siobhan Weafer, sister in law, brothers in law, aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends RIP.

Reposing at his home at Elfeet on Monday, January 9 from 3pm until 9pm and on Tuesday, January 10 from 1pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 11 to The Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel for Funeral Mass at 12 noon . Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. Family Flowers only Please . Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society care of Kelly’s Undertakers, Longford or any Family member.

Margaret Burke (née Fearon), Clonmacnoise Road, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, January 7 of Margaret Burke (née Fearon) Clonmacnoise Road, Dublin and Ballinagh, Co Cavan , peacefully, at St James's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Stephen; will be very sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal tomorrow, Tuesday evening January 10, from Massey Brothers, The Haven, 177 Crumlin Road to St. Bernadette's Church, Clogher Road arriving at 5pm. Funeral on Wednesday, January 11 after 10am Mass to Mount Venus Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros. 01 4541666.



Anna Egan (née Coady), Ballyleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, on Saturday, January 7 of Anna Egan (née Coady), Ballyleague, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Tom. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Grainne and Sarah, son-in-law Shane, grandchildren Tom, Kate and Jack, extended family and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday, January 9 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, January 10 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Paddy Flaherty, Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Saturday, January 7 of Paddy Flaherty, Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon, formerly of Elphin Street. Dearly loved husband of Sheila [nee McGauran]. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters Kathleen and Renee, brother Freddie, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, January 9 from 4pm until 8pm with house private at all other times. Removal to the Parish Church on Tuesday, January 10 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice.



Canon Peter Maguire, Ladestown, Mullingar, Westmeath / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday, December 29, 2016 of Canon Peter Maguire - Diocese of Leeds and formerly of Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Kilmakenny, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Michael (Mullingar) and sister Evelyn Copeland (Huddersfield); he will be sadly missed by his brothers John Joe (Dublin), Tom (Wexford), sister Angela Cassidy (Ballyshannon), brother-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece and great-grandnephews and a wide circle of friends in England and Ireland.

Reposing at his family home in Ladestown, Mullingar, on Friday, January 13 from 5pm to 8pm and house private thereafter. Solemn Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 14 at 12 noon in The Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Christine Mangan (née Hunt), No 6 OPD, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Christine Mangan (nee Hunt), no 6 O.P.D. , Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her sons Martin, Christopher daughters in law Jo and Veronique, grandchildren Rhianon, Ciara, Shannon and Jack. Sisters Kate and Bridgie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge nursing home on Friday, January 20 between 5.30pm and 6.30pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's church Legan followed by burial in Carrickedmond cemetery.

Kathleen McCaughey, Carraig Beag, Lisdarn, Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Monday January 9 of Kathleen McCaughey, Carraig Beag, Lisdarn, Cavan, Dr. Sullivan Centre, Cavan and formerly Drumbrade, Ballinagh, peacefully in her 91st. year in the loving care of the Staff at the Dr. Sullivan Centre, Cavan.

Sadly missed by her loving Nieces, Nephews, and her many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Tuesday evening January 10 from 6.30 until removal at 7.45 to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon January 11 at 1pm followed by burial in St Michael’s cemetery, Potahee.

Kathleen McNerney (née O'Reilly), Cloonagh, Dring, Longford / Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, January 8 of Kathleen McNerney, nee O'Reilly, Cloonagh, Dring, Co Longford in her 90th year, peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Sonny and grandson Peter. Deeply regretted by her son Thomas, daughter Roisin, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandsons Mark, Eoghan, Cathal and Liam, brothers, Tommy (UK), Vincent (Kilnaleck), Mel (UK), Oliver (Mullahoran), and Tony (USA). Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence today, Monday January 9 from 5pm until 10.30pm and again on Tuesday morning January 10. Removal on Tuesday evening January 10 arriving to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 11 at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery. House private on Tuesday evening from 5pm please. Shuttle bus available from St Columba's Church to the family residence. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, care of the Funeral Director or any family member.



Thomas Reilly, Killasona, Granard, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, January 8 of Thomas Reilly, Killasona, Granard, Co Longford and late of Cartagena, Murcia, Spain.

Predeceased by his brother Cahal and father Tommy, sadly missed by his mother Bridie, daughter Sigrid, sisters Patricia, Geraldine and Brid, brother Raymond, partner Juani, extended family friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.



