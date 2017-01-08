Deaths in Longford - January 8, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully, on Saturday, January 7 of Anna Egan (née Coady), Ballyleague, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Tom. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Grainne and Sarah, son-in-law Shane, grandchildren Tom, Kate and Jack, extended family and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday, January 9 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, January 10 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Mary Gaffney (née Crowe), Corstruce, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, January 7 of Mary Gaffney (née Crowe) Corstruce, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan. Beloved mother of the late Mary Maguire. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Kathleen Johnston, Drumgola Woods, Cavan, son Terence Reilly, Castlemanor Nursing Home, son in law Mark, brother Johnny, Mullingar, sister Louise, Granard, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all her relatives,neighbours and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Oratory, Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Sunday, January 8 from 4.30 until removal at 6.30pm to St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning, January 9 at 11am followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Crossdoney Road, Ballinagh.



Canon Peter Maguire, Ladestown, Mullingar, Westmeath / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday, December 29, 2016 of Canon Peter Maguire - Diocese of Leeds and formerly of Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Kilmakenny, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Michael (Mullingar) and sister Evelyn Copeland (Huddersfield); he will be sadly missed by his brothers John Joe (Dublin), Tom (Wexford), sister Angela Cassidy (Ballyshannon), brother-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece and great-grandnephews and a wide circle of friends in England and Ireland.

Reposing at his family home in Ladestown, Mullingar, on Friday, January 13 from 5pm to 8pm and house private thereafter. Solemn Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 14 at 12 noon in The Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

