Deaths in Longford - January 6, 2017

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Helen Brady (nee Geraghty), Camagh, Abbeylara, Co Longford, peacefully at her home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Michael and Kevin, daughter Claire. Brothers John, Gerry and Liam. Sisters Sheila and Judy. Son in law Declan, daughters in law Valinda and Majella, adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday, January 6 from 3pm until 10pm. Removal on Saturday morning January 7 to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Oncology unit Tullamore Regional Hospital c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member. House private on Saturday morning please.



Michael ‘Mike’ Duffy, Mace, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

The death has occurred on Wednesday, January 4, suddenly at his home, of Michael ‘Mike’ Duffy, Quinn Villas, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon and formerly of Longford Town and Mace, Rathowen, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Maura and sister Cathy. Deeply mourned by his loving sons Desmond and Kevin, daughter Maura, brothers Jimmy and Peter, sisters Sr Mary O.P., Margaret and Helen, grandchildren Maura, Fiona, Michelle, Jessica, Patrick, Timothy, Michael and Sarah, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Friday evening, January 6 from 5pm until 6pm and at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown on Saturday evening, January 7 from 3pm until 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Rathowen arriving at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, January 8 at 12 noon followed by interment in Rathaspic Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations to Longford / Westmeath Hospice c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.



Niall ‘Bellis’ Ennis, Riverstown, Killucan, Westmeath

The death has occurred on Wednesday, January 4, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family after an illness bravely borne, of Niall (Bellis) Ennis, Riverstown, Killucan, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife and best friend Bernie, daughter Katie and son Brendan, adored granddaughter Abbie, brothers Adrian, Joe, Brendan and Thomas (USA), sisters Mary, Joan (Carey), Emer (Fitzpatrick USA), Anita, and Geraldine, aunt Mairead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, this Friday, January 6 from 3.30pm followed by Mass at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 7 in St Joseph’s Church, Rathwire at 11am with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to St Camillus Nursing Centre.



Eilis Killean, Donnybrook, Dublin/Longford

The death has occurred on December 13, peacefully at St Mary’s Nursing Home, Pembroke Park, Dublin of Eilis Killean, Donnybrook and late of Currygrane, Co Longford.

She will be sadly missed by her nephews Ultan and Aidan, niece Emer, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Clonbroney Parish Church, Co Longford on Saturday, January 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in the cemetery.

Bridget Maszlin (née Cunnion), 12 Tycusker, Arva, Cavan / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, January 3 of Bridget Maszlin nee Cunnion 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co Cavan formerly Calloughts, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, in her 90th year.

Predeceased by her husband Graham. Sadly missed by her loving sister Pat Warde, Arva, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Remains arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim for Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 7 at 12 noon, Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please.

Michael ‘Ski’ Murray, Farneyhoogan, Longford / Roscommon

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, January 4 of Michael ‘Ski’ Murray, Farneyhoogan, Longford/ Roscommon, in his 100th year.

Predeceased by his parents John and Agnes, his sisters Margaret and Mary, brother Pat and Jack and his nephew Johnny (Gallowstown, Roscommon). Sadly missed by his loving family, nieces Bernie and Mary, grandniece Suzanne and her husband Colin, grandnephew John, great-grandnephews Ryan and Gary, great-grandniece Shauna, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his niece Bernie’s residence (Gallowstown, Roscommon) on Friday, January 6 from 5pm. Removal on Saturday, January 7 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack.



Lorette Newman, Coolnagun, Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, January 5 of Lorette Newman, Coolnagun, Lismacaffrey, Co. Westmeath and late of staff of St Loman's Hospital, Mullingar - peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Beloved daughter of the late Joe and Maisie and dear sister of Vera (Rhatigan), Mel and Kathleen (Garry); sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Gilsenans Funeral Home, Mullingar on Friday, January 6 from 6.15pm concluding with evening prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 7 at 1pm in St Mary's Church, Boherquill followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30pm approximately.

