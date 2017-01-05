Deaths in Longford - January 5, 2017

The death has occurred on Wednesday, January 4, suddenly at his home, of Michael ‘Mike’ Duffy, Quinn Villas, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon & formerly of Longford Town and Mace, Rathowen, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Maura and sister Cathy. Deeply mourned by his loving sons Desmond and Kevin, daughter Maura, brothers Jimmy and Peter, sisters Sr Mary O.P., Margaret and Helen, grandchildren Maura, Fiona, Michelle, Jessica, Patrick, Timothy, Michael and Sarah, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Friday evening, January 6 from 5pm until 6pm and at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown on Saturday evening, January 7 from 3pm until 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Rathowen arriving at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, January 8 at 12 noon followed by interment in Rathaspic Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations to Longford / Westmeath Hospice c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Jane (Jenny) Ballesty (née Dunne), Glascorn, Rathconrath, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death has occurred on Tuesday, January 3, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, of Jane (Jenny) Ballesty (nee Dunne) Glascorn, Rathconrath, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Pat and dear mother of PJ and Eileen. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, son-in-law Con, grandchildren Connie and Una, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Lil, her many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Thursday, January 5 with removal to Brotenstown Church arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 6 at 11am with burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.



Veronica (Vera) Callan, Castleview, Tullynally, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Ardee, Louth

The recent death has taken place on Tuesday, January 3 of Veronica (Vera) Callan, Castleview, Tullynally, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, and formerly of Hurlestone, Ardee, Co Louth; peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Castleview Community House, Castlepollard.

Deeply regretted by her loving mother Kathleen, brothers Thomas and Raymond, sisters Catherine, Róisín and Pauline, brothers-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at Castleview Community House, Castlepollard on Wednesday, January 4. Removal on Thursday, January 5 to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, arriving for ceremony at 2pm. House private on Thursday morning please.



Margaret (Peggie) Daly (née O'Connor), Streete Village, Streete, Westmeath / Longford

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, January 3 of Margaret (Peggie) Daly (nee O'Connor), Streete Village, Westmeath/ Longford, suddenly, at the residence of her son Martin.

Predeceased by her husband Vincent and daughter Adrienne, sadly missed by her sons Oliver and Martin, daughters, Colette, Claire, Marjorie and Caroline, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the resurrection on Thursday, January 5 in St Mary's Church Boherquill at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Streete Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.



Niall (Bellis) Ennis, Riverstown, Killucan, Westmeath

The death has occurred on Wednesday, January 4, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family after an illness bravely borne, of Niall (Bellis) Ennis, Riverstown, Killucan, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife and best friend Bernie, daughter Katie and son Brendan, adored granddaughter Abbie, brothers Adrian, Joe, Brendan and Thomas (USA), sisters Mary, Joan (Carey), Emer (Fitzpatrick USA), Anita, and Geraldine, aunt Mairead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, this Friday, January 6 from 3.30pm followed by Mass at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 7 in St Joseph’s Church, Rathwire at 11am with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to St Camillus Nursing Centre.

Eilis Killean, Donnybrook, Dublin/Longford

The death has occurred on December 13, peacefully at St Mary’s Nursing Home, Pembroke Park, Dublin of Eilis Killean, Donnybrook and late of Currygrane, Co Longford.

She will be sadly missed by her nephews Ultan and Aidan, niece Emer, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Clonbroney Parish Church, Co Longford on Saturday, January 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in the cemetery.

Bridget Maszlin (née Cunnion), 12 Tycusker, Arva, Cavan / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, January 3 of Bridget Maszlin nee Cunnion 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co Cavan formerly Calloughts, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, in her 90th year.

Predeceased by her husband Graham. Sadly missed by her loving sister Pat Warde, Arva, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Remains arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim for Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 7 at 12 noon, Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please.

James Small, Crewe, England and formerly of Colmcille Terrace and Trumra Rd, Granard, Longford

The death has occurred, peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2016, of James Small, Crewe, England and formerly of Colmcille Terrace and Trumra Rd, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Kevin and Mary. James will be sadly missed by his wife Bridget (nee Ward), daughter Korina, sons Kevin, James and Declan, grandchildren, sistes-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Christie (London), cousins, relatives, neighbours and his friends in Ireland and in England. May James forever Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Granard followed by burial of Ashes in Granardkill Old Cemetery.



Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Arigna, Roscommon / Lough Allen, Leitrim

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, December 31, 2016, of Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Lough Allen, Arigna, Co Roscommon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents Johnny & Bridgie, brother Brendan, sister Bernadette, partner Sarah, children Oisín, Daragh and Saoirse, Aunts, Uncles, Relatives and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday morning, January 5 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Aware, c/o Seamus Gallagher, Funeral Director, Drumkeerin. House private, please on morning of funeral.

