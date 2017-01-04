Deaths in Longford - January 4, 2017

The recent death has taken place on Tuesday, January 3 of Veronica (Vera) Callan, Castleview, Tullynally, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, and formerly of Hurlestone, Ardee, Co Louth; peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Castleview Community House, Castlepollard.

Deeply regretted by her loving mother Kathleen, brothers Thomas and Raymond, sisters Catherine, Róisín and Pauline, brothers-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Castleview Community House, Castlepollard on Wednesday, January 4 from 4pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday, January 5 to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, arriving for ceremony at 2pm. House private on Thursday morning please.

Mena Carthy (née McGarry), formerly of Newtownforbes and Drumeel, Ballinalee, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing home, on Sunday, January 1, 2017 of Mena Carthy (née McGarry), formerly of Newtownforbes and Drumeel, Ballinalee, Newtownforbes, Longford. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Hugh, Gerard, Ciarán and Enda, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday, January 3. Removal on Wednesday, January 4 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Margaret (Peggie) Daly (née O'Connor), Streete Village, Streete, Westmeath / Longford

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, January 3 of Margaret (Peggie) Daly (nee O'Connor), Streete Village, Westmeath/ Longford, suddenly, at the residence of her son Martin.

Predeceased by her husband Vincent and daughter Adrienne, sadly missed by her sons Oliver and Martin, daughters, Colette, Claire, Marjorie and Caroline, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Martin's house, (Russagh, Rathowen) on Wednesday, January 4 from 3pm until 9pm. Mass of the resurrection on Thursday, January 5 in St Mary's church Boherquill at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Streete Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.



Marie Duignan-Crean, Barna ,Galway and Formerly of Dublin Road, Longford / Dublin

The death has occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, December 31, 2016 of Marie Duignan-Crean, Barna ,Galway and Formerly of Dublin Road, Longford. Predeceased by her father Jim. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving family,daughters Amber and Aly and their father Alan, mother Bella, sister Ger, brother Seamus, brother-in-law Antonio, sister-in-law Aoife, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday, January 4 in St Mary's Church, Lucan interment afterwards in Esker Cemetery.



Eilis Killean, Donnybrook, Dublin/Longford

The death has occurred on December 13, peacefully at St Mary’s Nursing Home, Pembroke Park, Dublin of Eilis Killean, Donnybrook and late of Currygrane, Co Longford.

She will be sadly missed by her nephews Ultan and Aidan, niece Emer, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Clonbroney Parish Church, Co Longford on Saturday, January 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in the cemetery.

Bridget Maszlin (née Cunnion), 12 Tycusker, Arva, Cavan / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, January 3 of Bridget Maszlin nee Cunnion 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co Cavan formerly Calloughts, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, in her 90th year.

Predeceased by her husband Graham. Sadly missed by her loving sister Pat Warde, Arva, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Remains arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim for Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 7 at 12 noon, Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please.



Charlie Murtagh, Clonelly, Moyne, Longford

The death has occurred at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Sunday, January 1, 2017, of Charlie Murtagh, Clonelly, Moyne, Longford. Sadly missed by his sisters Bridget (Clonelly), Maureen (Carrigallen), brother Pat (Carrick-on-Shannon), nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 4 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Legga followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private from 5pm on Tuesday.

Michael Neilan, Creemully, Castlecoote, Roscommon

The death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon County Hospital, on Monday, January 2, 2017, of Michael Neilan, Creemully, Castlecoote, Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jo. He will be very sadly missed by his daughters Elizabeth, Geraldine and Joanne, sons Micky, Harry and Paddy, sister Addie, grandchildren, extended family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, January 4 at 11.3oam in the Church of the Assumption, Fuerty. Burial afterwards in Fuerty Cemetery.



James Small, Crewe, England and formerly of Colmcille Terrace and Trumra Rd, Granard, Longford

The death has occurred, peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2016, of James Small, Crewe, England and formerly of Colmcille Terrace and Trumra Rd, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Kevin and Mary. James will be sadly missed by his wife Bridget (nee Ward), daughter Korina, sons Kevin, James and Declan, grandchildren, sistes-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Christie (London), cousins, relatives, neighbours and his friends in Ireland and in England. May James forever Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Granard followed by burial of Ashes in Granardkill Old Cemetery.



Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Arigna, Roscommon / Lough Allen, Leitrim

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, December 31, 2016, of Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Lough Allen, Arigna, Co Roscommon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents Johnny & Bridgie, brother Brendan, sister Bernadette, partner Sarah, children Oisín, Daragh and Saoirse, Aunts, Uncles, Relatives and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, January 4 from 12.30pm until 11pm. Removal on Thursday morning, January 5 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Aware, c/o Seamus Gallagher, Funeral Director, Drumkeerin. House private, please on morning of funeral.

