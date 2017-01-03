Deaths in Longford - January 3, 2017

The death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing home, on Sunday, January 1, 2017 of Mena Carthy (née McGarry), formerly of Newtownforbes and Drumeel, Ballinalee, Newtownforbes, Longford. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Hugh, Gerard, Ciarán and Enda, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday, January 3 from 6pm until 9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 4 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Marie Duignan-Crean, Barna ,Galway and Formerly of Dublin Road, Longford / Dublin

The death has occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, December 31, 2016 of Marie Duignan-Crean, Barna ,Galway and Formerly of Dublin Road, Longford. Predeceased by her father Jim. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving family,daughters Amber and Aly and their father Alan, mother Bella, sister Ger, brother Seamus, brother-in-law Antonio, sister-in-law Aoife, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Lucan at 5.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday, January 4 interment afterwards in Esker Cemetery.



Jennifer (Jenny) Irwin (née Whyte), Seefin, Bailieborough, Cavan

The death has occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, January 1, 2017 of Jennifer (Jenny) Irwin (nee Whyte) Seefin, Bailieborough, Co Cavan. Wife of James and mother of William and John and darling grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her brother, sisters, brother in laws, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposed at her residence on Monday, January 2. Removal on Tuesday, January 3 at 1.30pm to arrive at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bailieborough for funeral service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Urcher Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of desired to Bailieborough Cancer Fund care of Clarkes Funeral Home, Bailieborough.



Eilis Killean, Donnybrook, Dublin/Longford

The death has occurred on December 13, peacefully at St Mary’s Nursing Home, Pembroke Park, Dublin of Eilis Killean, Donnybrook and late of Currygrane, Co Longford.

She will be sadly missed by her nephews Ultan and Aidan, niece Emer, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Clonbroney Parish Church, Co Longford on Saturday, January 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in the cemetery.

Paul McCann, Griffinstown, Kinnegad, Westmeath

The death has occurred, suddenly at his home, on Sunday, January 1, 2017 of Paul McCann, Griffinstown, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving mother Nan, brothers George, Michael and Joe, sisters Mary and Ann, uncles & aunts, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Paul Rest In Peace.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, January 3 in St Mary’s Church, Kinnegad at 11am with burial afterwards in St Finian’s cemetery, Clonard. House Private Please. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Association.

Jennie McGivney (née Harte), Granardkill, Granard, Longford

The death has occurred, tragically following an accident, on Friday, December 30, 2016, of Jennie McGivney (née Harte), Granardkill, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Devoted mother to Anne, John Noel, Martha, Kate, Padraig, Sinead, and Donal. Sadly missed by her family, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence. Persons attending wake house should travel via Granard and exit via Browne’s Cross or Ferriskill Cross.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 3 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Granard followed by burial in Granardkill old cemetery.



Charlie Murtagh, Clonelly, Moyne, Longford

The death has occurred at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Sunday, January 1, 2017, of Charlie Murtagh, Clonelly, Moyne, Longford. Sadly missed by his sisters Bridget (Clonelly), Maureen (Carrigallen), brother Pat (Carrick-on-Shannon), nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, January 3 from 12 noon to 5pm with removal on Tuesday evening to St Mary's Church, Legga arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 4 at 11am followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private from 5pm on Tuesday.



James Oliver Molloy, Castle Street, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Rathgar, Dublin

The death has occurred, suddenly on Saturday, December 31, 2016, of James Oliver Molloy, formerly of Castle Street, Roscommon and Sandymount. Son of the late James and Rose Molloy and brother of the late Noel and Brian. He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Joan Murray, Mary Scott and Shena Fagan, brothers Norman, Barry, Dermott and John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, January 3 at 11.30am in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.



Michael Neilan, Creemully, Castlecoote, Roscommon

The death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon County Hospital, on Monday, January 2, 2017, of Michael Neilan, Creemully, Castlecoote, Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jo. He will be very sadly missed by his daughters Elizabeth, Geraldine and Joanne, sons Micky, Harry and Paddy, sister Addie, grandchildren, extended family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Tuesday, January 3 from 5pm until 7pm followed by Removal to Church of the Assumption, Fuerty. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, January 4 at 11.3am. Burial afterwards in Fuerty Cemetery.



James Small, Crewe, England and formerly of Colmcille Terrace and Trumra Rd, Granard, Longford

The death has occurred, peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2016, of James Small, Crewe, England and formerly of Colmcille Terrace and Trumra Rd, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Kevin and Mary. James will be sadly missed by his wife Bridget (nee Ward), daughter Korina, sons Kevin, James and Declan, grandchildren, sistes-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Christie (London), cousins, relatives, neighbours and his friends in Ireland and in England. May James forever Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Granard followed by burial of Ashes in Granardkill Old Cemetery.



Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Arigna, Roscommon / Lough Allen, Leitrim

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, December 31, 2016, of Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Lough Allen, Arigna, Co Roscommon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents Johnny & Bridgie, brother Brendan, sister Bernadette, partner Sarah, children Oisín, Daragh and Saoirse, Aunts, Uncles, Relatives and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Enquiries to Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director, Drumkeerin on 0872448642.



