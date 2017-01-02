Deaths in Longford - January 2, 2017

The death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing home, on Sunday, January 1, 2017 of Mena Carthy (née McGarry), formerly of Newtownforbes and Drumeel, Ballinalee, Newtownforbes, Longford. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Hugh, Gerard, Ciarán and Enda, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday, January 3 from 6pm until 9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 4 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Christine Badura, Corraphort, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

The death has occurred, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, December 31, 2016 of Christine Badura, Corraphort, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband Johann. Christine will be dearly missed by her daughters Veronika (Lehnardt) and Marianne, her sons-in-law Heinrich and Ewald, her grandchildren Jessica, Annika, David, Markus and Martina, her relatives, friends and neighbours. May Christine Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2017 in St Mary's Church, Foxfield. Private cremation afterwards at the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu if desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Margaret (Peg) Burke (née McGrath), Funchinagh, Four Roads, Roscommon

The death has occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, December 30, 2016 of Margaret (Peg) Burke (née McGrath), Funchinagh, Four Roads, Roscommon and formerly of Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow. Predeceased by her husband Michael John. Sadly missed by her daughter Anne Marie, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Gavin and Brendan, brothers Bob, Christy and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 2 at 11.30am in the Church of Christ the Good Shepherd, Four Roads. Burial afterwards in Tisrara Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) Curran, Ardillon, Russellstown, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death has occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, January 1, 2017 of Elizabeth (Betty) Curran, Ardillon, Russellstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Beloved daughter of the late Matthew and Margaret; she will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Margaret, Agnes (Collins) and Patricia, brothers Matt, Sean and Seamus; brother-in-law Oliver, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, January 3 from 9am with removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving for 10 am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kilronan Cemetery.

Peggy Feeney, Conray/Drumnacross, Glencar, Leitrim

The death has occurred, peacefully at her home in Flushing, New York, on Christmas Day Sunday, December 25, 2016 of Peggy Feeney, Conray/Drumnacross, Glencar, Leitrim. Will be sadly missed by her brother Matthew, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Removal on Monday morning, January 2 to St Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton. May her gentle soul rest in peace.



Molly Fox, Unshanagh, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occurred, peacefully in her 95th year, on Friday, December 30, 2016 of Molly Fox, Unshanagh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Beloved mother of Brendan, Peter, John, Joe, Maeve and Tina. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Eternal Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday morning, January 2 at 11am in St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough followed by burial in Conwall Cemetery. House strictly private please.



Declan Foy, Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Roscommon

The death has occurred, suddenly while abroad, on Saturday, December 24, 2016 of Declan Foy, Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Breege and Kevin, his beloved brother Adrian, sister Siobhán, daughters Jessica and Áine and their mother Kelly, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 2 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Siobhán Foy.



Jennifer (Jenny) Irwin (née Whyte), Seefin, Bailieborough, Cavan

The death has occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, January 1, 2017 of Jennifer (Jenny) Irwin (nee Whyte) Seefin, Bailieborough, Co Cavan. Wife of James and mother of William and John and darling grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her brother, sisters, brother in laws, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, January 2 from 10am. Removal Tuesday, January 3 at 1.30pm to arrive at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bailieborough for funeral service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Urcher Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of desired to Bailieborough Cancer Fund care of Clarkes Funeral Home, Bailieborough.



Eilis Killean, Donnybrook, Dublin/Longford

The death has occurred on December 13, peacefully at St Mary’s Nursing Home, Pembroke Park, Dublin of Eilis Killean, Donnybrook and late of Currygrane, Co Longford.

She will be sadly missed by her nephews Ultan and Aidan, niece Emer, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Clonbroney Parish Church, Co Longford on Saturday, January 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in the cemetery.

Paul McCann, Griffinstown, Kinnegad, Westmeath

The death has occurred, suddenly at his home, on Sunday, January 1, 2017 of Paul McCann, Griffinstown, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving mother Nan, brothers George, Michael and Joe, sisters Mary and Ann, uncles & aunts, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Paul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Monday, January 2 from 3.30pm followed by mass at 5pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday, January 3 in St Mary’s Church, Kinnegad at 11am with burial afterwards in St Finian’s cemetery, Clonard. House Private Please. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Association.

Jennie McGivney (née Harte), Granardkill, Granard, Longford

The death has occurred, tragically following an accident, on Friday, December 30, 2016, of Jennie McGivney (née Harte), Granardkill, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Devoted mother to Anne, John Noel, Martha, Kate, Padraig, Sinead, and Donal. Sadly missed by her family, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence. Persons attending wake house should travel via Granard and exit via Browne’s Cross or Ferriskill Cross.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard on Monday, January 2 arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 3 at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkill old cemetery. House private on Monday from 6pm please.







James Oliver Molloy, Castle Street, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Rathgar, Dublin

The death has occurred, suddenly on Saturday, December 31, 2016, of James Oliver Molloy, formerly of Castle Street, Roscommon and Sandymount. Son of the late James and Rose Molloy and brother of the late Noel and Brian. He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Joan Murray, Mary Scott and Shena Fagan, brothers Norman, Barry, Dermott and John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday, January 2, 2017 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm followed by Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, January 3 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.





David (Dave) Nolan, 18 St Patrick’s Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death has occurred, peacefully at the General Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, of David (Dave) Nolan, 18 St Patrick’s Terrace, Edgeworthstown.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, (née Mulryan), family Bernie, Anne and David Jr, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Mass of the resurrection on Monday, January 2 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.



Kieran Walsh, Finaway, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan / Belmullet, Mayo

The death has occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, December 29, 2016, of Kieran Walsh, Finaway, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan and formerly Morahan, Belmullet, Co Mayo. Loving husband of Yvonne (nee McGahern) and loving father of Cillian, Shauna and Liam. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, parents Paddy and Mary Walsh, Morahan, Belmullet, Co Mayo, brothers Ray, Castlebar, Co Mayo and Mark, Celbridge, Co Kildare, sisters Colette McNicholas, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, Marie Byrne, Clarenbridge, Co Galway and Elaine Rochford, Ballinameen, Co Roscommon, father and mother-in-law PJ and Marie McGahern Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, colleagues at the Ulster Bank, and all his relatives and many friends.

Removal on Monday, January 2 to St Mary's Church, Crosserlough arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to Family all day Saturday and Monday morning please.

