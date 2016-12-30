Deaths in Longford - December 30, 2016

The death has occurred, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar on December 28, of Mona Crowley, née Noonan, Croughal, Loughnavalley, Ballina, Co Westmeath.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons John (USA), Gerry (Australia), daughters Mary (England), Angela, Anne and Geraldine (Australia), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Cluain Lir, Mullingar this evening, Friday, from 4:30pm until removal at 6pm, to The Church of the Assumption, Loughnavalley, arriving at approximately 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Clarke, Leitrim, Coolarty, Co Longford

The death has occurred, peacefully at his residence on December 29, surrounded by his loving family, of James Clarke, Leitrim, Coolarty, Co Longford.

An ex-Longford County Council Employee, James was predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his brothers Anthony, Peter, Michael and Padraig; sister Catherine; sister-in-law Vera, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm today, Friday, until removal to St Mary's Church, Granard on Saturday, December 31, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 1 at 1pm followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Rose Kavanagh, Aughakine, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at her residence, of Mary Rose Kavanagh, Aughakine, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Beloved wife of Charlie, Mary Rose is deeply regretted by her sons Pauric, Mattie, Cathal and Francis; daughter Rosie; brothers Pat and Frank and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence until removal this evening, Friday, leaving residence at 5:30. Arriving at St Colmcille’s Church at 6 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private to family and neighbours only.

Eilis Killean, Donnybrook, Dublin/Longford

The death has occurred on December 13, peacefully at St Mary’s Nursing Home, Pembroke Park, Dublin of Eilis Killean, Donnybrook and late of Currygrane, Co Longford.

She will be sadly missed by her nephews Ultan and Aidan, niece Emer, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Clonbroney Parish Church, Co Longford on Saturday, January 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in the cemetery.

David (Dave) Nolan, 18 St Patrick’s Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death has occurred peacefully at the General Hospital, Mullingar or David (Dave) Nolan, 18 St Patrick’s Terrace, Edgeworthstown.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, (née Mulryan), family Bernie, Anne and David Jr, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor chapel on Sunday evening from 5pm with evening prayers at 6:15pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church to arrive at 7pm. Mass of the resurrection on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital on Tuesday, December 27 of Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Sean, Mel, Peter and Chris, sisters Nellie (USA), Marcella and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Mary Reynolds, Drumhanny, Mohill on Saturday from 11am to 8pm. Removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 10:30am on Sunday morning, followed by interment in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family time from 8pm on Saturday evening. Family flowers only please. No Mass cards please. Donations in lieu of flowers and Mass cards, if desired, to Loughlin Og Burns Fund c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Robert John Scott, Arva, Co Cavan/Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred on December 28, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness, of Robert John Scott, late of Arva, Co Cavan and Riversdale, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Beloved brother of the late Violet (Thomas), Robert John is lovingly remembered by his brother Basil, sisters Joy, Fay, Maud, Mignone and Joan. Sadly missed by friends and staff at Esker Lodge where he resided happily for the past three years. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral service in Arva Church of Ireland at 2pm today, Friday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

JJ Doherty, Hynes Family residence, Dromaan West, Whitegate, Clare/Rooskey, Roscommon

The death has occurred peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital on December 27 of JJ Doherty, Whitegate, Co Clare in the care of the Hynes family and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon.

Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and especially Teresa Hynes and her family Declan, Adrian, Padraig and Yvonne. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Funeral Home, Whitegate on Thursday evening, December 29 from 6pm with removal at 7:30pm to St Flannan's Church, Whitegate. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in Whitegate with burial in Scramogue Cemetery, Scramogue, Co Roscommon, arriving at 2pm approximately. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Raheen Community Hospital.

Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, of Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Doreen, Caroline and Tara, sons-in-law; Gerry and Noel, granddaughters; Caoimhe and Sinead, brothers; Eugene and Willie, sisters; Bridie, Cathy, Annie-Jo, Mary, Margaret and Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone this evening, Friday, arriving at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 31 at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Monsignor Yonge Unit, St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private from 3pm on Friday evening please.

Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, suddenly at home, on Saturday, December 24, of Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Foxhill, Dublin.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Trish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Nuala, grandchildren Ben, Mia and Roy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends in Dublin and Carrick-on-Shannon. Rest in Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 30 at 11am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4.30pm. No flowers please.

Ina McCormack (née Dimond), Loughill, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Tullamore General Hospital, on Sunday, December 25 of Ina McCormack (née Dimond), Loughill, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Joe and her son John. Sadly missed by her loving sons Neil and Richard, her sister Frances and sister-in-law Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends and neighbours.

Funeral service on Saturday, December 31 in Corboy Presbyterian Church, Edgeworthstown at 2pm. Burial will take place later in England. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie