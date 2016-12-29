Deaths in Longford - December 29, 2016

The death has occurred peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital on December 27 of JJ Doherty, Whitegate, Co Clare in the care of the Hynes family and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and especially Teresa Hynes and her family Declan, Adrian, Padraig and Yvonne. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Funeral Home, Whitegate on Thursday evening, December 29 from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Flannan's Church, Whitegate. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in Whitegate with burial in Scramogue Cemetery, Scramogue, Co Roscommon, arriving at 2pm approximately. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Raheen Community Hospital.

Eddie McDermott, Aughamore Upper, Aughnacliffe, Longford/Granard, Longford

The death has occurred peacefully at his residence on December 25, of Eddie McDermott, Aughamore Upper, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford and late of Tubber, Granard, Co Longford. Survived by his wife Anne-Marie, son Leonn, sister Jenny (Granard) and brother Luke, (Manchester).

Celebration of Eddie’s life will take place at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe today, Thursday, December 29 with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Kilbride Funeral Directors.



Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, of Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Doreen, Caroline and Tara, sons-in-law; Gerry and Noel, granddaughters; Caoimhe and Sinead, brothers; Eugene and Willie, sisters; Bridie, Cathy, Annie-Jo, Mary, Margaret and Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home today, Thursday, December 29 from 2pm - 10pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone on Friday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 31 at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Monsignor Yonge Unit, St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private from 3pm on Friday evening please.

John Beirne, Cloonboney, Mohill, Leitrim / Sligo

The recent death has occurred, peacefully and in the tender care of the staff at Medical 3 Ward, Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Monday, December 26, of John Beirne, Cloonboney, Mohill, Leitrim. Loving husband of Nora (nee McCoy) and cherished father of Seamus, Damian, Niall, Eugene, Annalyn (Walsh), Kenneth, Genevieve (Ward), Emer (Gordon) and Noelle (Murphy). He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sons, daughters, sister Josephine Barry, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Cloonboney on Wednesday, December 28 from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 29 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, suddenly at home, on Saturday, December 24, of Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Foxhill, Dublin. Predeceased by his beloved wife Trish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Nuala, grandchildren Ben, Mia and Roy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends in Dublin and Carrick-on-Shannon. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday evening, December 29 from 4.30pm until 6.15pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 30 at 11am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4.30pm. No flowers please.



Eileen Brennan (née McGarry), Bruckey, Castlegar, Galway / Bornacoola, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at the Galway Hospice, on Sunday, December 25, of Eileen Brennan (née McGarry), Bruckey, Castlegar, Galway, formerly Bornacoola, Leitrim. Loving wife of John, adored mother of Sean, Louise, Michelle, Ciaran and Alan, beloved grandmother of Shane, Niall, Darragh, Laura, Ciara, Bethany, Sarah Louise and Adam, treasured sister of Brigid, Thomas, Michael, Rita, Sheila and the late Mary, Lil and Anne. Sadly missed by her husband and children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family funeral parlour, Mervue, Galway on Wednesday, December 28 from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St Columba's Church, Castlegar. Funeral after 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 29 to Killeen Cemetery, Castlegar. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Peg Hanley (née O'Neill), Mount Cashel, Kilrooskey, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon County Hospital, on Monday, December 26, of Peg Hanley (née O'Neill), Mount Cashel, Kilrooskey, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Pakie and sister of the late Rose Dowling. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter Majella Hannon (Ballygar), son Gerard, son-in-law Joe, adored granddaughter Emma, sisters Annie-Mai O’Halloran (Curraghroe) and Bridget Feeney (Scramogue), brother Micheal (Curraghroe), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening, December 28 from 5pm until 7pm followed by Removal to St Mary’s Church, Ballagh. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 29 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Roscommon Palliative Care.

Lorraine Lynch, Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, December 23 of Lorraine Lynch of Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim aged 18 years. Dearly loved daughter of Francis and Catherine. Devoted sister to Declan and David. Sadly missed by Mickey Clerkin and Ann Condon, her aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, her many friends as well as her cherished friends and the staff at St Ciaran's Services, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. May She Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence on Wednesday, December 28 from 1pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Thursday, December 29 for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by interment to the New Graveyard, Drumshanbo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Ciaran's Services, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House strictly private on Thursday morning please.

Ina McCormack (née Dimond), Loughill, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Tullamore General Hospital, on Sunday, December 25 of Ina McCormack (née Dimond), Loughill, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her son John. Sadly missed by her loving sons Neil and Richard, her sister Frances and sister in law Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends and neighbours.

Funeral service on Saturday, December 31 in Corboy Presbyterian Church, Edgeworthstown at 2pm. Burial will take place later in England. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care.

Margaret (Peggy) Nolan (née Farrell), Doonacurry, Ballymahon, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, December 26 of Margaret (Peggy) Nolan (née Farrell), Doonacurry, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by her sons Declan, Thomas, Tony, Peter, Seamus, Sean and Martin; her sisters Maura and Nora, her brother Jimmy, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 29 at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

