Deaths in Longford - December 28, 2016

The recent death has occurred, peacefully and in the tender care of the staff at Medical 3 Ward, Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Monday, December 26, of John Beirne, Cloonboney, Mohill, Leitrim. Loving husband of Nora (nee McCoy) and cherished father of Seamus, Damian, Niall, Eugene, Annalyn (Walsh), Kenneth, Genevieve (Ward), Emer (Gordon) and Noelle (Murphy). He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sons, daughters, sister Josephine Barry, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Cloonboney on Wednesday, December 28 from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 29 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, Suddenly at home, on Saturday, December 24, of Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Foxhill, Dublin. Predeceased by his beloved wife Trish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Nuala, grandchildren Ben, Mia and Roy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends in Dublin and Carrick-on-Shannon. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday evening, December 29 from 4.30pm until 6.15pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 30 at 11am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4.30pm. No flowers please.

Eileen Brennan (née McGarry), Bruckey, Castlegar, Galway / Bornacoola, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at the Galway Hospice, on Sunday, December 25, of Eileen Brennan (née McGarry), Bruckey, Castlegar, Galway, formerly Bornacoola, Leitrim. Loving wife of John, adored mother of Sean, Louise, Michelle, Ciaran and Alan, beloved grandmother of Shane, Niall, Darragh, Laura, Ciara, Bethany, Sarah Louise and Adam, treasured sister of Brigid, Thomas, Michael, Rita, Sheila and the late Mary, Lil and Anne. Sadly missed by her husband and children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family funeral parlour, Mervue, Galway on Wednesday, December 28 from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St Columba's Church, Castlegar. Funeral after 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 29 to Killeen Cemetery, Castlegar. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Albert Caslin, The Boreen, Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife Vera and family David, Sinead, Dermot, Aoife and Siobhan, on Sunday, December 25, of Albert Caslin, The Boreen, Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Helena and Samuel, brother Kieran, sister Annette, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives - especially Orlaith, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from his home on Wednesday, December 28, to the Parish Church, Strokestown to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Mayo-Roscommon Hospice.

Olive Conlon (née Padden), Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital on Friday, December 23, of Olive Conlon nee Padden of Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Co.Leitrim and formerly Tírmactiernan, Leitrim Village. Loving wife of the late Sean Conlon,Olive will be sadly missed by her daughter Lisa,son Shane, sisters Philomena (Phil) Lavin,Patsy Lynch (RIP), brothers Tommy and Pauric Padden, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Removal from her home to St Patrick’s Church at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 28. Burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. House is private on Wednesday morning.

Delia Flanagan, Doogra, Keadue, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, on Friday, December 23, of Delia Flanagan, Doogra, Keadue, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly Rover, Ballyfarnon). Wife of the late John Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving son Padraig, daughter Maureen and her family, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday (December 28) at 11.30am in St Michael's Church, Cootehall. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to" Guide Dogs for the Blind".

Peg Hanley (née O'Neill), Mount Cashel, Kilrooskey, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon County Hospital, on Monday, December 26, of Peg Hanley (née O'Neill), Mount Cashel, Kilrooskey, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Pakie and sister of the late Rose Dowling. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter Majella Hannon (Ballygar), son Gerard, son-in-law Joe, adored granddaughter Emma, sisters Annie-Mai O’Halloran (Curraghroe) and Bridget Feeney (Scramogue), brother Micheal (Curraghroe), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening, December 28 from 5pm until 7pm followed by Removal to St Mary’s Church, Ballagh. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 29 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Roscommon Palliative Care.

George Hunt, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Shannon Lodge, Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Sunday, December 25, of George Hunt, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Josie and sister Connie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Domnick, sister Laura Bohan (Jamestown), brother Albert, brother-in-law Francie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Wednesday morning, December 28 to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am with funeral afterwards to Jamestown Cemetery.

James Igoe, Ballinacurra, Moyvore, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, December 24 of James Igoe, Ballinacurra, Moyvore, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Pat and Margaret (nee Gavigan), aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 28 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Milltown, Rathconrath, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No mass cards. Light a candle. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired to Pieta House. House Private Please. Rest in Peace.

Lorraine Lynch, Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, December 23 of Lorraine Lynch of Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim aged 18 years. Dearly loved daughter of Francis and Catherine. Devoted sister to Declan and David. Sadly missed by Mickey Clerkin and Ann Condon, her aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, her many friends as well as her cherished friends and the staff at St. Ciaran's Services, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. May She Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence on Wednesday, December 28 from 1pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Thursday, December 29 for funeral mass at 1pm followed by interment to the New Graveyard, Drumshanbo.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Ciaran's Services, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House strictly private on Thursday morning please.

Cormac Malervy, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, December 20 of Cormac Malervy, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford; son of the late Enda and Rose, at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Deirdre Wilkinson and Emer Tomic, uncle Ned and aunts Olive and Kathleen, uncles in law Jim and Bill, brothers-in-law Paul and Alec, nieces, cousins relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the resurrection on Wednesday, December 28 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Ina McCormack (née Dimond), Loughill, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Tullamore General Hospital, on Sunday, December 25 of Ina McCormack (née Dimond), Loughill, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her son John. Sadly missed by her loving sons Neil and Richard, her sister Frances and sister in law Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends and neighbours.

Funeral service on Saturday, December 31 in Corboy Presbyterian Church, Edgeworthstown at 2pm. Burial will take place later in England. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care.

Laura McLoughlin, 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital, Galway, on Monday, December 26 of Laura Mc Loughlin (aged 22 years), 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Gerry and Pauline, brother Gavin, sisters Sinead, Lisa and Tracey, nephew Riaghan, boyfriend Keilan, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Removal on Wednesday, December 28 to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning at Arus Carolan. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital Galway c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Patrick (Pat) Matthews, O' Growney Gardens, Mullingar, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, December 24 of Patrick (Pat) Matthews, O' Growney Gardens, Mullingar, Westmeath. Beloved father of Collette, Debbie and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, son, brothers Sean, Ray, Richie, Dessie, Charlie and Gerry, sisters Collette and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 28 at 10am in the Cathedral Of Christ The King, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy) Nolan (née Farrell), Doonacurry, Ballymahon, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, December 26 of Margaret (Peggy) Nolan (née Farrell), Doonacurry, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by her sons Declan, Thomas, Tony, Peter, Seamus, Sean and Martin. Her sisters Maura and Nora, her brother Jimmy, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Thursday, December 29 at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Richard Wilson, 27 Cuinalainn, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, December 26 of Richard Wilson 27 Cuinalainn, Carrigallen and formerly of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Richard will be very sadly missed by his sisters Pearl Sheridan, Drumrush, Belturbet, Sylvia Mayne, Kilconny, Belturbet, Mabel Thompson, Convoy, Donegal, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt, uncle, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service in Carrigallen Parish Church today, Wednesday afternoon, December 28 at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Palliative Care Cavan c/o Clive Magee or any family member. House private on Wednesday please.



