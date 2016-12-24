Deaths in Longford - December 24, 2016

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, December 20 of Cormac Malervy, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford; son of the late Enda and Rose, at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Deirdre Wilkinson and Emer Tomic, uncle Ned and aunts Olive and Kathleen, uncles in law Jim and Bill, brothers-in-law Paul and Alec, nieces, cousins relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, December 27 from 3pm until 9pm. Mass of the resurrection on Wednesday, December 28 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.



Ita Joyce (née Cummins), 14 Aschaill na Bhfea, Ballinlough, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Roscommon Hospital, on Friday, December 23 of Ita Joyce (née Cummins), 14 Aschaill na Bhfea, Ballinlough and late of Castlehill, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her her husband James, sons Brendan and Seamus. Loving mother of Maureen (Castlerea), Theresa (Ballinlough), Michael and Anne (Castlerea), Susan (Ballinlough) and Sean (Loughrea). Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Paddy (Ballinlough), sister Bridget (Australia), extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at McDonagh's Funeral Home, Castlerea on Monday evening, December 26 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate, Ballinlough. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, December 27 at 11am with interment in the local cemetery, Ballinlough.

Family flowers ony donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDonagh Funeral Directors, Castlerea. House private please.



Philomena ‘Phil’ O'Brien (née McGrath), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Collooney, Sligo

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Roscommon Hospital, on Thursday, December 22 of Philomena ‘Phil’ O'Brien (née McGrath), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon, formerly of Collooney, Sligo. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Vincent [Letterkenny], Jacqueline Walsh [Rosscahill, Galway] and Stephanie Shiel [Strokestown]. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, sons-in-law, daughter-inlaw, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers Frank [Castlebellingham] and Andy [Birmingham], sister Lucy [Birmingham], nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her home in Cloonslanor on Saturday, December 24, to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Tom O'Reilly, Manchester, England and 4 Beach Lodge Park, Warrenpoint, Newry, Down / Ballinalee, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, December 21 of Tom O’Reilly, 4 Beach Lodge Park, Warrenpoint, Co Down and late of Old Clonbroney, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Manchester, England. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons Paul and John, grandchildren brothers John, Old Clonbroney, Ballinalee and Conal, Newtownbond, sister Frances, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 24 at 12 noon in St James' Church, Clonbroney with burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Martin Farrell and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballinalee.



Florrie Taylor (née Kelly), Knockdrin, Mullingar, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in her 93rd year in the devoted care of the staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Friday, December 23 of Florrie Taylor (nee Kelly) - Knockdrin, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.Beloved wife of the late Robert and dear mother of Helen, Ken, David, Derek and Brian; dearly loved and missed by her children, their partners, grandchildren, family circle, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Service in All Saints Church, Mullingar on Wednesday, December 28 at 12.30pm followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Roselodge. House private please.

Dorothy Thornton (née Glenn), Derrycarne, Dromod, Leitrim / Fermanagh

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at The Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Wednesday, December 21 of Dorothy Thornton (née Glenn), Derrycarne, Dromod, Co Leitrim and formerly Co Fermanagh. Beloved wife of the late Harry and dear mother of John. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter-in-law Geraldine, granddaughter Shauna, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service on Saturday, December 24 at 12 noon at St Ann's Church, Annaduff West followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please note there will be a shuttle bus service to the family home from St Mary's Church, Annaduff.

