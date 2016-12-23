Deaths in Longford - December 23, 2016

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, on Tuesday, December 20 of Bridget Gilligan (née Lynch), Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Kildare / Abbeylara, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, deeply regretted by her loving sons Thomas & James, daughters Mary, Kay & Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposed at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Thursday, December 22. Removal on Friday morning, December 23 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dialysis Unit, Beaumont Hospital. House private on Friday morning please.

James (Jimsey) Kenny, The Glen House, Kiltyclough, Ballinalee, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Tuesday, December 20 of James (Jimsey), The Glen House, Kiltyclough, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Husband of the late Ruby. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Wendy, son-in-law Norman, grandchildren Venessa, Elaine and David, sisters Florence (Cavan) Anne (Dublin), Isabella and Margaret (England), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Friday, December 23 at 2pm in St John's Church, Ballinalee, with burial in adjoining churchyard. House strictly private please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Highfield House Rehab Care Centre, Killoe, Longford C/O Martin Farrell & Sons Funeral Directors.







Matt Lowe, Corraslira, Strokestown, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, in the loving care of all the staff at the Plunkett Nursing Home, Boyle, on Thursday, December 22 of Matt Lowe, Corraslira, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his relatives and friends.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Friday, December 23 from 7pm until 8pm followed by removal to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 24 at 10am. Burial afterwards in Shankill Cemetery, Elphin.

Maureen McCormack (née Finnegan), Trim, Meath / Carrigallen, Leitrim / Westmeath

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Millbury Nursing Home, Commons Road, Navan (in her 95th year), on Wednesday, December 21 of Maureen McCormack (nee Finnegan), late of Tower View, Trim, Co Meath, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim & Rathcaled, Co Westmeath.Beloved wife of the late Joe & loving mother of Eilish, Marie & Terri, devoted grandmother of Cormac & Tríona and great-grandmother of Eoin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons-in-law David & Reggie, grandchildren, Cormac’s wife Olivia, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposed at Millbury Nursing Home on Thursday, December 22. Removal on Friday morning, December 23 at 11am to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim, arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Saint Loman’s Cemetery, Trim. Family flowers only.





Edward (Eddie) McMahon, Brown Hill, Tirnaskea, Tydavnet, Monaghan / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Laois / Dublin / Longford / Donegal / Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, December 20 of Edward (Eddie, Eamonn) McMahon, Brown Hill, Tirnaskea, Tydavnet, Co, Monaghan and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon. Devoted husband to Philomena (Ena,Phil) (since deceased,2016), extraordinarily kind and loving father to heartbroken Heber and Marie-Thérèse, Maelíosa (since deceased, 2013) and Áine (since deceased); kindhearted father-in-law to Jean (Meares) and Cathal (O'Donnell), adoring grandfather to Grace, Ellie, Shane, Cathal James and Florence-May. Sadly missed by his brother Bernard (Tess), sister Mary (Joe) and fond nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.R.I.P.

Reposed at his residence The Olde House, Brownhill, Tirnaskea Tydavnet on Thursday, December 22. Removal on Friday morning, December 23 at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Dympna's Church, Tydavnet, Co Monaghan. House private for family time please on Friday morning. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Bartley Newman, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Longford / Cavan

The recent death has occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, December 21 of Bartley Newman - Drumnacrehir, Dring, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Andrew, sisters Margaret and Kathleen, sister-in-law Vera, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 23 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta with burial immediately after in local cemetery.

Philomena ‘Phil’ O'Brien (née McGrath), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Collooney, Sligo

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Roscommon Hospital, on Thursday, December 22 of Philomena ‘Phil’ O'Brien (née McGrath), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon, formerly of Collooney, Sligo. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Vincent [Letterkenny], Jacqueline Walsh [Rosscahill, Galway] and Stephanie Shiel [Strokestown]. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, sons-in-law, daughter-inlaw, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers Frank [Castlebellingham] and Andy [Birmingham], sister Lucy [Birmingham], nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Cloonslanor on Friday, December 23, from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday, December 24, to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Tom O'Reilly, Manchester, England and 4 Beach Lodge Park, Warrenpoint, Newry, Down / Ballinalee, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, December 21 of Tom O’Reilly, 4 Beach Lodge Park, Warrenpoint, Co Down and late of Old Clonbroney, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Manchester, England. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons Paul and John, grandchildren brothers John, Old Clonbroney, Ballinalee and Conal, Newtownbond, sister Frances, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 24 at 12 noon in St James' Church, Clonbroney with burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Martin Farrell and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballinalee.



Dorothy Thornton (née Glenn), Derrycarne, Dromod, Leitrim / Fermanagh

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at The Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Wednesday, December 21 of Dorothy Thornton (née Glenn), Derrycarne, Dromod, Co Leitrim and formerly Co Fermanagh. Beloved wife of the late Harry and dear mother of John. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter-in-law Geraldine, granddaughter Shauna, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Derrycarne Friday, December 23 from 4pm until 8pm, house private at all other times. Funeral service on Saturday, December 24 at 12 noon at St Ann's Church, Annaduff West followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please note there will be a shuttle bus service to the family home from St Mary's Church, Annaduff.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie