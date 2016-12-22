Deaths in Longford - December 22, 2016

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the care of the nurses and staff of the Oncology Unit at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Tuesday, December 20 of Nellie Browne (née Farrell), Streamstown, Newtowncashel, Longford. Beloved wife of Seán and loving mother of Anne. Nellie will be sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mary, son-in-law David, grandchildren Ava and Jack, brothers-in-law Mickey and Patsy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel on Thursday, December 22 at 11am, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit at the Regional Hospital,Tullamore c/o Glennon Funeral Directors.



Caitriona Dolan, Beech Grove, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Roscommon County Hospital, on Monday, December 19 of Caitriona Dolan, Beech Grove, Roscommon Town, Roscommon formerly Clonbrusk, Ballymahon Road, Athlone. Beloved daughter of the late Jack and mother of the late Conor. She will be very sadly missed by her partner Marty Burns, daughter Leah, mother Philomena, sisters Roseanne and Marie, brothers Pat and Enda, sisters-in-law Katrina and Antionette, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 22 at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon.. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team. House private please.



Bridget Gilligan (née Lynch), Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Kildare / Abbeylara, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, on Tuesday, December 20 of Bridget Gilligan (née Lynch), Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Kildare / Abbeylara, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, deeply regretted by her loving sons Thomas & James, daughters Mary, Kay & Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Thursday, December 22 from 5pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning, December 23 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dialysis Unit, Beaumont Hospital. House private on Friday morning please.



Julia Glennon (née Shanahan), Castlepollard, Westmeath / Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, December 20 of Julia Glennon (née Shanahan), Castlepollard, Westmeath / Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Pat Glennon, Camcloon, Ballydangan. Died peacefully in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe. Deeply regretted by her brother Willie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, & friends. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 22 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Moore, followed by burial in Moore New Cemetery.



James (Jimsey) Kenny, The Glen House, Kiltyclough, Ballinalee, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Tuesday, December 20 of James (Jimsey), The Glen House, Kiltyclough, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Husband of the late Ruby. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Wendy, son-in-law Norman, grandchildren Venessa, Elaine and David, sisters Florence (Cavan) Anne (Dublin), Isabella and Margaret (England), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Resting at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown on Thursday evening, December 22 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Service on Friday, December 23 at 2pm in St John's Church, Ballinalee, with burial in adjoining churchyard. House strictly private please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Highfield House Rehab Care Centre, Killoe, Longford C/O Martin Farrell & Sons Funeral Directors.



Maureen McCormack (née Finnegan), Trim, Meath / Carrigallen, Leitrim / Westmeath

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Millbury Nursing Home, Commons Road, Navan (in her 95th year), on Wednesday, December 21 of Maureen McCormack (nee Finnegan), late of Tower View, Trim, Co Meath, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim & Rathcaled, Co Westmeath.Beloved wife of the late Joe & loving mother of Eilish, Marie & Terri, devoted grandmother of Cormac & Tríona and great-grandmother of Eoin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons-in-law David & Reggie, grandchildren, Cormac’s wife Olivia, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Millbury Nursing Home on Thursday, December 22 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, December 23 at 11am to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim, arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Saint Loman’s Cemetery, Trim. Family flowers only.

Edward (Eddie) McMahon, Brown Hill, Tirnaskea, Tydavnet, Monaghan / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Laois / Dublin / Longford / Donegal / Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, December 20 of Edward (Eddie, Eamonn) McMahon, Brown Hill, Tirnaskea, Tydavnet, Co, Monaghan and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon. Devoted husband to Philomena (Ena,Phil) (since deceased,2016), extraordinarily kind and loving father to heartbroken Heber and Marie-Thérèse, Maelíosa (since deceased, 2013) and Áine (since deceased); kindhearted father-in-law to Jean (Meares) and Cathal (O'Donnell), adoring grandfather to Grace, Ellie, Shane, Cathal James and Florence-May. Sadly missed by his brother Bernard (Tess), sister Mary (Joe) and fond nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence The Olde House, Brownhill, Tirnaskea Tydavnet from 5pm to 10pm on Thursday, December 22. Removal on Friday morning, December 23 at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Dympna's Church, Tydavnet, Co Monaghan. House private for family time please on Friday morning. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Charles McNabola, Annaghsellery, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully, on Monday, December 19 of Charles McNabola, Annaghsellery, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Predeceased by his son Aidan. Sadly missed by his heart broken wife Rosaleen, sons Cathal and David, daughters Mary, Paula, Dympna and Emer, sons-in-law, Martin, Brian, Derek and Duncan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Margaret, grandchildren, sister Chris, Worthingtan, England, brother-in-law Les and all his extended family. Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12noon in St Patrick's Church, Gowel . Burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Care West.

Bartley Newman, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Longford / Cavan

The recent death has occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, December 21 of Bartley Newman - Drumnacrehir, Dring, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Andrew, sisters Margaret and Kathleen, sister-in-law Vera, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Mortuary Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Thursday, December 22 from 4pm. Prayers at 5.50pm with removal leaving the chapel at 6.10pm to arrive to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 23 at 11am with burial immediately after in local cemetery.

Mary O'Flaherty (née Stratford), Lehery, Lanesboro, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Monday, December 19 of Mary O'Flaherty (nee Stratford), Lehery, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly O'Flaherty's Shop, Lanesboro, peacefully surrounded by her family at St Luke's Hospital, Dublin.

Wife of the late PJ, predeceased by her daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughter Muireann, deeply regretted by her loving sons James, Joe (Longford), Declan (Athlone), Eamon (Maynooth), brother Michael, sister Bridget, daughters-in-law Niamh and Gina, her cherished grandchildren Óisin Liam, Kate, Jill, Sadhbh, Áine, Patrick and Grace, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from her home on Thursday morning December 22 to Saint Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Luke's Hospital, Dublin.



Dorothy Thornton (née Glenn), Derrycarne, Dromod, Leitrim / Fermanagh

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at The Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Wednesday, December 21 of Dorothy Thornton (née Glenn), Derrycarne, Dromod, Co Leitrim and formerly Co Fermanagh. Beloved wife of the late Harry and dear mother of John. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter-in-law Geraldine, granddaughter Shauna, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Derrycarne Friday, December 23 from 4pm until 8pm, house private at all other times. Funeral service on Saturday, December 24 at 12 noon at St Ann's Church, Annaduff West followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please note there will be a shuttle bus service to the family home from St Mary's Church, Annaduff.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie