Deaths in Longford - December 21, 2016

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the care of the nurses and staff of the Oncology Unit at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Tuesday, December 20 of Nellie Browne (née Farrell), Streamstown, Newtowncashel, Longford. Beloved wife of Seán and loving mother of Anne. Nellie will be sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mary, son-in-law David, grandchildren Ava and Jack, brothers-in-law Mickey and Patsy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, December 21 from 12 noon until 4pm with family time thereafter. Removal to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 22 at 11am, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit at the Regional Hospital,Tullamore c/o Glennon Funeral Directors.



Caitriona Dolan, Beech Grove, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Roscommon County Hospital, on Monday, December 19 of Caitriona Dolan, Beech Grove, Roscommon Town, Roscommon formerly Clonbrusk, Ballymahon Road, Athlone. Beloved daughter of the late Jack and mother of the late Conor. She will be very sadly missed by her partner Marty Burns, daughter Leah, mother Philomena, sisters Roseanne and Marie, brothers Pat and Enda, sisters-in-law Katrina and Antionette, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday, December 21 from 4pm until 6pm followed by Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 22 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team. House private please.



Bridget Gilligan (née Lynch), Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Kildare / Abbeylara, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, on Tuesday, December 20 of Bridget Gilligan (née Lynch), Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Kildare / Abbeylara, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, deeply regretted by her loving sons Thomas & James, daughters Mary, Kay & Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Thursday, December 22 from 5pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning, December 23 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dialysis Unit, Beaumont Hospital. House private on Friday morning please.



Julia Glennon (née Shanahan), Castlepollard, Westmeath / Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, December 20 of Julia Glennon (née Shanahan), Castlepollard, Westmeath / Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Pat Glennon, Camcloon, Ballydangan. Died peacefully in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe. Deeply regretted by her brother Willie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital mortuary on Wednesday, December 21 from 7pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Moore, arriving at 8.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 22 at 11am, followed by burial in Moore New Cemetery.

Mary O'Flaherty (née Stratford), Lehery, Lanesboro, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Monday, December 19 of Mary O'Flaherty (nee Stratford), Lehery, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly O'Flaherty's Shop, Lanesboro, peacefully surrounded by her family at St Luke's Hospital, Dublin.

Wife of the late PJ, predeceased by her daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughter Muireann, deeply regretted by her loving sons James, Joe (Longford), Declan (Athlone), Eamon (Maynooth), brother Michael, sister Bridget, daughters-in-law Niamh and Gina, her cherished grandchildren Óisin Liam, Kate, Jill, Sadhbh, Áine, Patrick and Grace, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, December 21 from 3pm until 8pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning December 22 to Saint Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Luke's Hospital, Dublin.



Charles McNabola, Annaghsellery, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully, on Monday, December 19 of Charles McNabola, Annaghsellery, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Predeceased by his son Aidan. Sadly missed by his heart broken wife Rosaleen, sons Cathal and David, daughters Mary, Paula, Dympna and Emer, sons-in-law, Martin, Brian, Derek and Duncan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Margaret, grandchildren, sister Chris, Worthingtan, England, brother-in-law Les and all his extended family. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Wednesday, December 21 to St Patrick's Church, Gowel arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12noon. Burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Care West.

