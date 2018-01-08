Laura grabs lots of goodies in Lidl Longford trolley dash

It was a Christmas to remember for Laura Duffy after she managed to grab €365 worth of goodies for free in the Lidl Christmas Trolley Dash.

Every Lidl store right across the country offered one raffle winner the chance to dash around the store Supermarket Sweep style.

The lucky contestant dashed around their local Lidl for 2 minutes, grabbing as many Christmas goodies as possible.

Tickets were on sale in stores from Monday, November 13 to December 3 at the checkouts of all stores for only one.

100% of proceeds from the sale of Trolley Dash tickets went to Barretstown, Lidl's charity partner and €2,425 was raised in County Longford alone.

The Trolley Dash, which raised €260,720 in total in Ireland, raised much-needed funds for Barretstown just before the New Year.

