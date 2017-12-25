Annual Shane Brennan 5k, in aid of Longford Multiple Sclerosis, on St Stephen’s Day in Newtownforbes

The annual Shane Brennan 5k, in aid of Longford Multiple Sclerosis, takes place on St Stephen’s Day (Tuesday, December 26), starting at from Allen Park, Newtownforbes.

The Walk sets off at 12.45pm, while the runners and joggers get underway at 1pm.

You can register online and see the Shane Brennan 5K Facebook page for more information.

