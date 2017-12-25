Burn off the Christmas Day excesses at St Stephen's Day Family Cycle in Ballymahon

Ballymahon Tidy Towns are holding a St Stephen's Day (Tuesday, December 26) Family Cycle starting at 12 noon.

The cycle starts from Longford Bridge (Drynan) and the route is to Abbeyshrule and return, which is approximately 20 kilometres.

There will be refreshments afterwards in Skelly's and all are welcome.

