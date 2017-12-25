GOAL volunteer Tiernan Dolan keen for young and old to attend Longford Christmas Day GOAL Mile

Tiernan Dolan, who has been volunteering for GOAL for the past 30 years is encouraging young and old people right across Longford to get out and take part in the Christmas Day GOAL Mile in Longford

Tiernan says the event, which starts at 12 noon on Monday, December 25 from Connolly Barracks, will once again offer people an opportunity to exercise, have fun and help raise money and awareness for some of GOAL’s most vital programmes in the developing world.

More than 130 Miles will be held across the country over the festive period, confirming the ever-growing popularity of the event.

Tiernan said: “I want to encourage everyone in the region to come out and join in the GOAL Mile fun over Christmas. Whether you are young or old, and no matter your level of fitness, it’s a great way to get some exercise over the festive season and help raise some money for GOAL’s programmes overseas. You can run, jog or walk the Mile – the choice is up to you. There is no need to register, just turn up on the day and donate what you can.”

This year’s event in Longford is held in memory of Ina McCormack, a kind-hearted and generous member of the Longford community who passed away last Christmas Day.

In addition to today's GOAL Mile in Longford starting at Connolly Barracks at 12 noon; there is also a GOAL Mile at the Church Hall/Grounds in Strokestown on St Stephen’s Day at 2pm.

