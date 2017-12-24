Merry Christmas to all from the Longford Leader

The Longford Leader would like to take this opportunity to thank all our readers and social media followers for your continued support wish you a very Happy Christmas.

Each week, the Leader team works to bring you top quality news content from your local area.

Good journalism costs money and thanks to the continued support of you, our readers, along with loyal local advertisers, the Leader remains the number one source for news and information in Longford.

Our next paper is out on Wednesday, December 27 followed by our New Year’s edition a week later.

In the meantime, don’t forget to log onto our award-winning website www.longfordleader.ie and follow our social media accounts where we will be publishing plenty of fresh content continuously over the holiday period, along with breaking news and sport.

Peace and blessings and a very Happy Christmas to all.

