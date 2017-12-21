Great response to Christmas Shoe box appeal at Longford’s Templemichael College

Templemichael College, Longford extend thanks to everyone who contributed to their Christmas Shoe Box appeal. The number of boxes tripled this year.



A school spokesperson said, "Next year we hope to again increase our number of boxes. A lot of work and time was put into the boxes so thank you to everyone for their help."

Christmas Jumper Day

A Christmas Jumper Day took place last Thursday. The variety of Christmas jumpers brought a festive atmosphere to all students and staff.

Cinema Trip

All students had an enjoyable trip to the cinema last Thursday. Films on view were ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Wonder’. The students wish to thank Ms NicDhonnacha and Mr O’ Rourke for organising the event.

1st Year Projects on Spanish Speaking Countries:

The 1st year Spanish class were very busy in recent weeks. They completed projects on Spanish speaking countries. The projects are beautifully displayed around the school. The students were divided into groups, they chose a Spanish speaking country. The groups completed research on traditions, customs, music, food and lifestyles of the Spanish speaking countries. The students completed most of the research at home. Templemichael College wish to congratulate the students and their teacher Ms Pyke on the excellent work. The projects can be viewed on the Templemichael College facebook page.

2nd Year Christmas Cards

2nd Year French and Spanish classes have a beautiful display of Christmas cards in the language room. This project gave students an opportunity to display their language skills and artistic skills. Thanks to Ms Pyke for guiding the students.

Cosy Clothes Day

Templemichael College recently hosted a cosy clothes day. The students raised over €300 for the Pieta House Charity. Thanks to all students who contributed to the fundraiser.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Templemichael College School wish all students, teachers and all staff a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. The correspondents Emma and Gracjan wish to thank students and staff who contributed news to the school notes during the year, and look forward to working with all in the New Year.

Nollaig Shona, Joyeux Noel, Feliz Navidad, Wesolych Swiat.

