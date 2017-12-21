Unlikely to be a white Christmas in Longford! Here's your day-by-day weather forecast
Met Éireann have given their Christmas update and their thoughts on the possibility of a white Christmas.
Despite snow in recent weeks, it is looking increasingly likely that the current mild spell will continue into the weekend and on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Here is your ultimate day-by-day breakdown of the weather for Christmas week:
Thursday, December 21
Generally cloudy and misty with patches of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures staying around 9 to 12 degrees. Staying cloudy, misty with patchy rain clearing eastwards overnight. Remaining mild with temperatures around 6 to 10 degrees.
Friday, December 22
Mainly dull or cloudy and mild. Overall mostly dry with just patchy drizzle. Top temperatures staying around 10 to 12 degrees in light breezes.
Saturday, December 23
Mainly dull or cloudy and mild. Overall mostly dry with just patchy drizzle. Top temperatures staying around 10 to 12 degrees in light breezes.
Christmas Eve, December 24
Continuing mild and mostly dry with outbreaks of rain later in the west and north in freshening southerly winds.
Christmas Day, December 25
Turning unsettled with a spell of rain likely and turning cooler later in the evening. Met Éireann is forecasting some frost overnight on Christmas night.
