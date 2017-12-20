What's On in Longford this Christmas?

Christmas in Longford promises to be an exciting and fun-packed time. And we've provided a list of events that will be worth attending over the festive season.

Wednesday, December 20

* St Sinneach’s National School Junior infants, senior infants and 1st Class will present their Christmas dramas at 1.30pm. School concert with children from 2nd to 6th class in the school hall on that evening at 7.30 pm.

Thursday, December 21

* Groups and soloists taking part in the St Mel’s College Christmas Concert are busy with rehearsals. The concert takes place on Thursday, December 21 in the school Assembly Hall.

* St Christopher’s Services Longford Christmas dash (walk/jog) on Thursday, December 21 at 11am around The Mall

Friday, December 22

* Gaels United Children’s Christmas Disco in Drumlish Community Centre from 6-9pm. Santa will make a special guest appearance.

Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24

* Longford parkrun at The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park)… at 9.20am for a 9:30am start.

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25

* The 27th Christmas Day Run/Walk from Newtowncashel to Lanesboro in aid of Longford MS will take place on Christmas morning. Contact Michael Flood 086 088 0855.

* Lough Ree Sub Aqua Club annual Christmas Day swim will take place directly after 11:30am mass at the bridge in Lanesboro with refreshments afterwards in the clubhouse.

* The GOAL Mile is now in its 36th year, with the Longford GOAL Mile taking place in Connolly Barracks at 12 noon on Christmas Day. This year’s event in Longford is held in memory of Ina McCormack, a kind-hearted and generous member of the Longford community who passed away last Christmas Day.

St Stephen’s Day, Tuesday, December 26

* The annual Shane Brennan 5k, in aid of Longford Multiple Sclerosis, takes place on St Stephen’s Day, starting at from Allen Park, Newtownforbes. The Walk sets off at 12.45pm, while the runners and joggers get underway at 1pm. You can register online and see the Shane Brennan 5K Facebook page for more information.

* St Stephen’s Day charity football game will take place in the Michael Moran Park Carrickedmond

* Killoe GAA annual charity match will again take place on St Stephen’s day at 2pm

*Mostrim Mile charity fun run/walk in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital, starting from Mostrim GAA clubhouse

Saturday, December 30

* Brave Giant with special guests Sean Rooney, Sistir and Painted Skies in concert at the Longford Arms Hotel

New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2018

* Start the New Year in style at Longford parkrun at The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park)… at the slightly later time of 11.20am for an 11:30am start.

ALSO

Check out the Christmas 2017 section on the Longford Leader website www.longfordleader.ie for more