Celebrate Christmas with Longford County Choir

Longford County Choir's ever popular annual Christmas Celebration Concert takes place this Sunday, December 17 at 7.30pm in St Mel’s Cathedral Longford .

Tickets are on sale at Denniston's, Farrell & Coy and the Presbytery and are flying out the door at €10 with concessions for a family group.

Surplus proceeds will be donated to St Christopher’s and other local charities.



The choir has raised in excess of €50,000 for local charities since the concerts began and is an enormous testament to the generosity of our sponsors and loyal patrons.



A wonderful evening’s entertainment is guaranteed in this most magnificent venue.



The choir will be joined by the talented young soprano from Dromard, Maria Matthews as well the amazing Mulligan Sisters.

Choir director and conductor, Fintan Farrelly has put together a delightful and lively programme of Christmas favourites, old and new, and the a string quartet will accompany.



Our audience for the concert grows year on year so it is important to get your tickets early to be sure of a place and a good seat.



The choir is a community choir and its members are from Longford and adjoining counties.



Rehearsals take place every Wednesday at 7.30pm in the Sylvia Dawson Hall on the St Christopher’s complex at Battery Rd, Longford. New members are always welcome.



The choir has a busy programme for 2018, hosting a Danish choir from Copenhagen on May 27 next.



The choir are also working on a Summer tour following last year’s successful trip to Brittany in France.

