Watch: 'Have yourself a merry little Christmas' an online sensation for Longford band ‘Painted Skies’

Longford Indie band ‘Painted Skies’ are enjoying great online success with their version of the festive tune 'Have yourself a merry little Christmas'.

‘Painted Skies’ posted ‘Have yourself a merry little Christmas' on their Facebook page as the snow fell last weekend and the video of their performance was subsequently shared by the Irish Mirror on their Facebook page and inside 15 hours it attracted in excess of 16,000 views.

Between both posts, the video has accumulated almost 20,000 views and ‘Painted Skies’ manager Peadar Kenny contacted the Longford Leader to highlight the band’s success and enthused, “There were almost 4.5k views in an hour.”



The members of ‘Painted Skies’ are Adam Fenelon, Maryann Lynch, Adam Farrell and Conor O'Brien.

Congratulations to them and keep up to date with them on Facebook and Twitter @Painted__Skies

