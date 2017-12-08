Longford's Laura Thompson to launch two children's books for Christmas

Longford Nutritional Therapist and Acupuncturist, Laura Thompson, is on track to launch the first two in her series of children's books in Longford Library on Saturday, December 16.

The books are called 'Why Can't I Run?' and 'Why Does My Tummy Hurt?' and deal with children's health through the fictional stories of James and Tim.

“When I was growing up, a lot of the stories that we read had a moral to them,” Laura explained; and these stories certainly have a moral.

In 'Why Can't I Run?', James loses the race for his team at the school sports day. If that wasn't bad enough, he comes home to hear that his beloved dog, Scruff, has been rushed to see the vet, who confirms that the pooch is just too fat.

What follows is the heart-warming tale of Scruff's journey to better health and, because James is the one exercising with his best friend, he too starts to feel better and become a fitter, slimmer, healthier little boy, ready to take on anyone at the next sports day.

“The message is simple: the type of food you eat and the amount of exercise you do can have either a positive or negative effect on your life,” said Laura, who is the former owner of popular Longford shop, Healthy Options.

In 'Why Does My Tummy Hurt?', poor Tim is feeling sick and constipated.

At the doctor's office, he learns all about the good and bad bacteria in his gut and the secret battle they fight every day for the sake of Tim's health.

The story features little characters that represent the good (Rosie and Petal) and bad (Clos and Fuzzo) bacteria in the body and teaches children, in a very simple way, how the digestive system works, and how eating good food can keep you healthy.

“I am very passionate about how important a healthy gut is,” Laura explained.

“I am amazed by the difference it can make to an individual's health.

“We live in a fast food world - one that has overused antibiotics and chemical additives, and this has had a negative impact on the very important flora or good bacteria that are so important for our health.”

The books include quirky, colourful illustrations created by Laura's husband, Pat, and feature the family dog, Scruff.

In fact, Scruff himself will be the celebrity guest at the launch on December 16.

“I am very excited to be launching my books here,” said Laura.

“Longford is the town where I began my health food business in 1994 so it seems fitting to start my career as an author here also.”

The book will be launched in Longford Library on Saturday, December 16, at 10.30am and will include children's entertainment, book signings, readings, and refreshments.

The books will also be on sale for €10 each, or a special launch price of both for €15.

For more information, see the Facebook event at 'Laura Thompson Children's Book Launch'.#

Read next:

Trip of a lifetime: Longford woman climbs to new heights