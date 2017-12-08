A Christmas message from Ardagh Bishop Francis Duffy
Christmas is a time for reflection
God’s son became human as Jesus from Nazareth and lived and died and was raised from the dead.
At Christmas we remember that Jesus Christ was born into a family; he was a son. He was brought up by Mary and Joseph and by his wider family and
Next August the World Meeting of Families will take place in Ireland.
Dublin was chosen by Pope Francis as the venue to host this important national and international event.
It will be a conversation about the value of family life; all are welcome to prepare and to participate.
We hope that Pope Francis will be there and I hope that you will be able to come, and, to celebrate family.
I wish you and your family and your friends a Christmas that is joyful, peaceful and full of hope, because of the birth of Jesus, God among us.
