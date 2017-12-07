Christmas at the Backstage Theatre Longford

After the success of 'Stars in My Eye' and variety show 'When We Were Tops', any upcoming events in Backstage Theatre are sure to grab people's attention.

This Christmas season, take the opportunity to see some of the amazing talent available.

From comedy to ballet, there is something for everyone to enjoy this December in our local theatre.

All Wrapped Up takes place on Friday, December 8, at 1.30pm and entry is free of charge.

Presented by St. Christopher's Services, All Wrapped Up brings together over 100 performers to deliver a seasonal performance of dance, drama and music in a show not to be missed.

How's Your Father? is on Saturday, December 9, at 8pm . Tickets are €25.

Father and son team Conal and Rory Gallen produce their funniest play to date in a non-stop, laugh-a-minute riot of craic, confusion and constant laughter, telling a story of mystery, jockeys, B&Bs and priests.

Ballet Ireland Romeo & Juliet will take place on Tuesday, December 12, 8pm . Tickets are €20/€16.

Shakespeare's iconic play of star-crossed lovers is transported from the streets of Verona to the classrooms of a modern-day high school, becoming a play within a play.

The Irish Times says: "Romeo & Juliet promises to delight with an enduring tale of love and tragedy set to the familiar and wonderful score by Prokofiev."

Welcoming the Stranger will hit the theatre on Friday, December 15 at 8pm , with tickets priced at €12/€8.

Redeveloping her highly acclaimed work, resident choreographer Catherine Young creates a moving and compelling dance piece inspired by the stories of immigrants and refugees from Gaza, Iraq, Syria and Africa.

Young has been working with people of all ages and ethnicities in a series of workshops throughout October and November.

For more information on 'Welcoming the Stranger', see the Weekender section of this week's paper.

The Story of Swing will burst into the Backstage Theatre on Sunday, December 17 at 8pm , and you can get your hands on a ticket for €20.

The Swing Cats create a musical timeline of swing classics from 1920s to modern day, featuring the music of Louis Armstrong, The Rat Pack and many more in a must-see performance for any fans of swing.