Could your Christmas photo be on the front page of the Longford Leader this Christmas?

Last year’s Longford Leader Christmas Photo Competition was a huge success and once again we are asking readers to capture the magic of Christmas in Longford for our very special photography competition.

Whether you are an enthusiastic amateur snapper or a veteran camera buff, we are inviting submissions for our “Christmas in Longford” competition to get a glimpse of Christmas in Longford through the lenses of local people.

The winning photograph will appear on the front page of the Longford Leader on Christmas week and it will also appear on www.longfordleader.ie.

What’s more, the winning entry will also receive an extra special Christmas pressie in the form of a €100 voucher from Elegant Interiors, Dublin St, Longford town.

Elegant Interiors is well established as one of Longford’s favourite gift and interiors stores and they recently unveiled a brand new beautiful look, introducing a number of new lines to the store as well.

A gallery of photographs by runners-up in the competition will appear in this newspaper over the Christmas period and also online on www.longfordleader.ie.

This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase your photography skills while at the same time reflecting the wonder of the festive season in your area. Photographs must be taken between December 1 2017 and December 20.

So what are you waiting for? Get snapping your seasonal shots, and email your entries to newsroom@longfordleader.ie before December 20, 2017.

