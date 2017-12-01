Watch: Chef Neven Maguire cooking 'some beautiful festive Christmas recipes' in Dunnes Stores Longford

Award winning chef Neven Maguire will be in Dunnes Stores, Longford this evening, Friday, December 1, from 6pm for a free Christmas cookery demo.

Neven says he will be cooking 'some beautiful festive Christmas recipes' from his new book, perfect for entertaining this holiday season.

You may also be interested in reading: 10 times kids became legends on the Late Late Toy Show

There will be lots of Simply Better treats for you to taste and prizes to be won on the night, including Simply Better hampers and a prize of dinner, bed and breakfast for two at Neven Maguire's renowned MacNean House in Blacklion.

The event starts at 6pm and everyone is welcome.

You may also be interested in reading: Santa Claus switches on Longford's Christmas lights