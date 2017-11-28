10 times kids became legends on the Late Late Toy Show

From rapping farmers to the Junior Culchie of the Year, these kids became legends on the Late Late Toy show - which returns to screens this Friday night for its annual outing:

1. The rapping Offaly farmer...

In 2015, Kendrick Lamar met Marty Mone when this rapping farmer hit the screen. Fionn Dowling became a viral star and even released his own single after the show.

2. John Joe the horologist...

In 2009, a young boy from Roscommon, John Joe Brennan, became the biggest Late Late Toy Show star of the hashtag age. From his insightful musings on Roald Dahl to his ambition to fix clocks, John Joe certainly captured the hearts of the nation. He was even invited back to a regular Late Late Show in the months that followed to show off some of his beloved clocks.

3. Joseph McCaul baffled by 'technical' toys...

He would later rise to You're A Star and Eurovision fame on RTE, but before all that, Joseph McCaul appeared on the Late Late Toy Show as a young boy from Athlone baffled by the toys he was given. Asked about the electronic lab set he had played with, Joe admitted to not having the foggiest as to what it was all about. Having revealed the toy was designed for 10-year-olds, Joe gave the best reply when Pat asked, 'and what age are you then, Joe?' '12,' he replied and the crowd erupted in laughter.

4. The Toy Show's first Co-Host...

In 2013, Cavan youngster Fergal Smith became a star as he was given the privilege of co-presenting the famous Toy Show alongside Ryan Tubridy. He arguably landed the spot during the best segment of the show, the bikes and trikes. After a fe early nerves, Fergal hit his stride as he introduced each demonstrator, and kept his cool even when poor Billy nearly clocked himself off his scooter.

5. Little Danielle listing every county...

In 2009, a four-year-old rolled onto the set and made us all feel very inadequate by rattling off all 32 counties without so much as a single flinch. Some adults would fumble trying this, be honest!

6. The Strypes get their start...

In 2010, a bunch of fresh-faced lads from Cavan transported us back to the 60s with a swinging rendition of I Saw her Standing There by the Beatles. The band have since gone on to massive success and are signed to Virgin EMI Records.

7. Toby singing his heart out...

Little Toby here got the shock of his life on the Toy Show back in 2003 when his powerful rendition of 'Jump' was rudely interrupted by Girls Aloud. Toby was far from impressed and after hitting every high note, he retreated into himself and refused kisses from the biggest girl band of the time.

8. The esteemed Junior Culchie of Ireland...

A distinguished title in our book and an award well worth winning. Mark McSharry once again put Cavan on the Toy Show map in 2009 as he announced himself as the Junior Culchie of Ireland as if he was the King of Tory Island. And wouldn't you too if you held such a position!?

9. A very Dublin U2 review...

In 1987, Gaybo was in his pomp and U2 fever was gripping the nation. So much so that Patricia Cullen was invited onto the Late Late Toy Show to give her very Dublin take on the band's gig in Croke Park in the summer of that year. "And Larry, I do be only rattling after that fella." Absolute Toy Show gold!

10. Noah and Leah melt our hearts...

In 2015, Louth siblings Leah and Noah literally brought a tear to our eyes as they performed Titanium on the Late Late Toy Show. Leah and Noah's original video on YouTube had originally garnered over two million views. On this night in 2015, Noah, who has Downs Syndrome, and his big sister Leah were absolute stars.

