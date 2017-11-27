Longford shoppers urged to make a difference this Christmas

Concern Worldwide launches new collection of online Christmas Gifts

Piglets, chickens and school kits among range of gifts on sale with prices starting at €9

Funds raised go towards education, livelihood, health and emergency programmes

Longford shoppers are being urged to make a difference this Christmas by buying an ethical gift for their loved ones.

Concern Worldwide has launched its annual Christmas Gifts online catalogue today with avocado trees and milk among the new additions to the 2017 collection.

Ireland's largest humanitarian aid agency is giving avocado lovers the opportunity to buy the nutrient-rich fruit and support the development of growing children across the developing world, as the trees can be easily planted and can grow up to 300 avocados a year.

Customers eager to spread some girl power this Christmas can also purchase a gift to support Concern's Girl Skills programme, which costs €24 and offers six teenage girls the chance to take part in a sports-based course that teaches them about their rights, how to take steps to achieve their goals in life and staying strong when faced with challenges.

Concern Christmas Gifts are a firm favourite for those who want to avoid the shops or skip the last-minute shopping stress while helping to improve the lives of people across the developing world.

Cows continue to be among the most popular items for shoppers, closely followed by goats and other animal gifts.

Those who purchase a Concern Christmas Gift will receive a special card, which can be personalised and given to the lucky recipient.

Concern Gifts are also perfect for anyone living abroad as an e-card containing a personalised message can be sent within 30 minutes - with no worries about postal deadlines!

To view the full range of Concern Gifts, log on to www.concerngifts.org or call 1850 458 400 for more information.