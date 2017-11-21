The 'Voice of Ireland' Tommy Fleming confirmed for Kilronan Castle Christmas performance

Tommy Fleming brings his special Christmas show to Kilronan Castle on December 3. A special night of music and song with his band in the beautiful setting of Kilronan Castle a Christmas show not to be missed in Aid of Ardcarne Childcare Community Services, Cootehall.



Tommy is regarded as one of the finest singers worldwide and is currently enjoying a hugely successful career. After 25 years honing his craft, Tommy is now taking his place at the forefront of popular music across the globe. The mere mention of a Tommy Fleming concert has ‘sold out’ signs being displayed at venues from Dublin to Darwin within the space of minutes.



Tommy is celebrating 25 years a solo performer, his new album “Stories” released in 2016 celebrates the anniversary. “Stories” is a collection of his favourites songs including some newly recorded special songs and the stories behind them. The title track was written by Paul Brady and it also includes a special duet with Vince Gill it also includes “Be All You Can Be” his biggest hit from the album.



Tommy turns each song into his own with his own unique and powerful style touching emotions in you that only music can reach. Tommy is famous for his own arrangement of “Danny Boy”, “Isle of Inisfree” and “Hard Times” all songs that you know and love but you have never heard them until you hear Tommy Fleming’s versions. He also covers songs from “You Raise Me Up” to “Bridge over Troubled Waters”, “From a Distance” and “Something Inside So Strong” along with many more.



While Tommy’s music may be difficult to classify, fans use such words as “deeply emotional, romantic and sincere” to describe the feelings it evokes. One reviewer described his music as falling into a genre of Symphonic Pop that still awaits a name.



Tommy’s unique talent has brought him worldwide recognition with several sell-out tours in Ireland, the UK, the US, Australia and Japan and he is now critically acclaimed to be one of the worlds’ finest singers of his generation. He also toured with the great Elaine Paige and Kenny Rogers in recent years.

A Tommy Fleming concert is a musical experience not to be missed with one song more haunting than the other. He has a universal appeal to all ages and backgrounds with a fan base that is growing stronger worldwide year by year.

