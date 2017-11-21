Eurovision winner, Eimear Quinn’s, Christmas Concert at Roscommon Arts Centre

Join singer and composer, Eimear Quinn at Roscommon Arts Centre on Saturday December 2, at 8pm for a beautiful evening of Christmas Songs and Carols.

Eimear won the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest, with the ethereal song ‘The Voice’, and she continues to be one of the pre–eminent Irish voices of her generation most noted for her interpretation of song allowing for a deep, almost spiritual connection with the audience.

In this intimate night, Eimear will bring her own special rendition of Christmas songs and carols to Roscommon Arts Centre for a memorable musical experience where her unique voice will blend beautifully with String Quartet & Guitar. Eimear’s version of the ever-popular carol ‘O Holy Night’ has become synonymous with the festive season. Allow yourself to sit back and let the hustle and bustle fade away. The Christmas season begins right here, so let your spirit be moved!

Tickets are available now from Roscommon Arts Centre Box Office on 09066 25824 or online through www.roscommonartscentre.ie.