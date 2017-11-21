Are you writing a letter to Santa this year? Here's some advice from the man himself.....

Season’s Greetings to everyone from the magical North Pole!

The elves are working very hard to ensure all the toys are ready in time to load onto the sleigh on Christmas Eve.

Letters are pouring in from all around the world so I would like to remind all the boys and girls in Ireland to write and post their letters to me as soon as possible.

Mrs Claus and I love reading the letters we receive from all the boys and girls in Ireland, especially when they draw lovely colourful pictures of Mrs Claus and me, and Rudolph loves to see drawings of his bright shiny nose.

This is what the boys and girls should do:

Write their letter to me straight away

Put it in an envelope, seal it and address it to ‘Santa Claus, The North Pole’;

Write their own name and full postal address (in very clear handwriting) on the top left-hand corner of the front of the envelope;

Stick a €1.00 stamp on the top right-hand corner and

Post it in a green An Post post box – that’s important!

It’s that easy! My friends in An Post are helping me to reply to as many children’s letters as possible.

I hope you have a wonderfully magical Christmas.

Very best wishes

Santa

P.S. Rudolph is on a diet but I have agreed to allow him enjoy his treats on Christmas Eve.