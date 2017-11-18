Celebrating Christmas with Crafts in Collinstown

Collinstown, Westmeath will be transformed into a wonderful covered Christmas Market filled with crafts, delicious baked goods, sweets, flowers and seasonal arrangements and the hard working committee has dedicated the last month to securing traders that will guarantee that while they may be tiny, this market will be the greatest Christmas market in the whole midlands.



“When we first came together to discuss the Christmas market, we were clear that the important thing for us was to capture Christmas Magic and deliver it into our community and also create a path to market for the talented local producers that we have in our area,” said Mary Duffy, committee member.



The Square will be filled with all the scents and sounds of Christmas, with food laced with cinnamon and mulled wine, Carols from Collinstown Choir and MC Joe McNally will be introducing a full afternoon of entertainment including Wexford Latchico, Tom Power the Leinster champions the Lough Lene Set Dancers, Children’s Christmas Storytelling with Lesley and Sean Nós with Rosario. Music will be provided by local talents including Adrian Connolly, Mairéad and Jenny O’Rourke, The Carltones, Jack O’Shea, Joe McNally and Fore Choir.



“Our Market will include crafts including Teresa Doyle Bespoke Dolls, Anne Kelly wooden personalised ornaments, Yvonne Keaney’s decoupage, Michelle O’ Shea’s miniature Christmas Trees and Fairy gifts and Gemma O’Toole with handknitted hats.



“We also have the talented students from the area bringing their entrepreneurial skills to the square with Matthew Doyle, Cillian Smith, Adam McNally, Jason Malone and Conor Regan all bringing bespoke Christmas wares to the event.”



One of the best things about Christmas is Christmas Fare and the Collinstown Christmas Market will be filled with the most delicious cakes, Puddings, jams, pavlovas, cheesecakes, mice pies and mulled wines. Confirmed are the culinary talents of Helen Mackey, Patrick Dempsey and Kenneth.



Joining them will be Damien Duffy bringing photography prints, Mullingar’s finest traditional sweet shop “McGraths, Jacqie Langton Beegan’s flower arrangements, Maggie Fagan with flowers and craft, Blaithín Breathnach with handmade aprons and oven gloves and last but never least, Moran’s Hurleys.

Lighting the Tree and welcoming Santa

The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is from 6pm with Joe McNally, Collinstown Choir will accompany Fr Patrick Donnelly who will be turning on the lights just before Santa arrives to check on all the children and make sure everyone is ready for Christmas.