Longford Tourism to take part in Holiday World Show’s largest ever Home Holiday Pavilion

Longford Tourism will be among the exhibitors at this year’s Holiday World Show.

The Holiday World Show takes place in the RDS Simmonscourt from Friday, January 26 to Sunday, January 28.

Visitors to the show will be able to find Longford Tourism at Stand W1 in the Home Holiday Pavilion.

The Home Holiday Pavilion will showcase hundreds of destinations and holiday experiences from all across the beautiful island of Ireland. From stunning coastal towns to cosmopolitan cities and unforgettable landscapes, there is so much to discover right on our doorstep!

Speaking at the launch of the Home Holiday Pavilion, Brendan Griffin, TD Minister of State for Tourism commented, “Ireland offers endless opportunities for new travel experiences. With accommodation ranging from luxury castles to country cottages, diverse activities such as exploring our new Greenways on foot or by bike, world class cultural attractions and breathtaking beaches, why not make 2018 the year you explore Ireland.”

He added, “The continued growth of Holiday World Show and its Home Holiday Pavilion is evidence of the increasing appetite of Irish consumers for holidays at home, as well as the wealth of products on offer by Irish tourism providers.”

Maureen Ledwith, organiser of the Holiday World Show, said, “Holiday World Show offers visitors the opportunity to meet with over 1,000 travel experts from across Ireland and the globe, book fantastic breaks and avail of special show-only offers. Whether you're seeking that once-in-a­lifetime trip, planning a well deserved family holiday or making plans for a romantic getaway, Holiday World Show is the must-attend event of the year. ”

Holiday World Show 2018 will also include the largest ever ‘Visit USA Pavilion’, a new French Camping Pavilion, over 55’s holiday specials, Irish holiday favourites Spain and Italy, as well as an array of other destinations, cruise companies and airlines.

International award winning travel journalist Eoghan Corry will once again take to the stage and present his newly formatted series of talks called ‘Let’s Talk Travel with Eoghan Corry’. Eoghan will interview leading industry experts from around the world and answer visitors’ questions on topics such as Holiday Trends, Africa, Solo Holidays, Visas and Passports, Irish Attractions, Cruises and Adventure Holidays.

For up to date information on Holiday World Show 2018 and to see the full list of exhibitors visit www.holidayworldshow.com

You may also be interested in:

Job creation in Longford up 5% in 2017 by Enterprise Ireland backed companies

Longford jumps nine places in latest IBAL Anti-Litter League survey